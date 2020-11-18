We all need a home hack

The kitchen is one of the dirtiest places in the house as well as a disorganised one. What if a few things here and there can turn everything around?

We all desire order in our living spaces. However, some places seem a little more cluttered than others. One of such spaces is the kitchen as it holds very many things, from foodstuffs, spices, cooking pans and several other things. It is oft en a hive of activity and sometimes very disorganized.

However, with a few hacks, we can create order in what is commonly referred to as the heart of the home.

We can look at dealing with groceries that take up a lot of space in the kitchen. In our setting, most of the groceries are packaged in polythene bags and it becomes hard to keep these in order. Rather than stashing them on the kitchen surfaces harpharzadly, we can find a way to keep them organized, while making it easy to also access the contents.

Requirements

●Used plastic bottles with their covers (could be soda or mineral water bottles)

●Cutter

●Pen

Wash the bottles to ensure that they are free of previous contents. With a pen, draw a line on the upper side of the bottle.

Then following that line, cut the upper side, separating it from the lower side.

Thereafter, wipe the upper side to rid it of any water left after washing. Pass the polythene through this side of the bottle and stretch it out.

Stretch the polythene downwards and close it alongside the bottle.

With this, you will be able to have various polythenes on the counters yet without clutter, keeping only those needed immediately while the rest are kept away, only removing another polythene when the one in use is empty. Also, with the bottle cover, accessing contents is easier than having to deal with a knot and pouring the contents of the polythene is less messy. Also, using a one litre bottle helps to have more of the polythene covered hence better organization.

You could have bottle covers of different colours for a pop of colour and ease of identification.

The other issue is the serving spoons, sieves, fish slice, potato peeler and others in that range that seem to take up a lot of space and which may also be hard to find when stashed at the bottom of the utensil pile. To ease access, we share a way you can keep them.

Requirements

●Plastic bottle tops

●Cutter

●Super glue

Procedure

Depending on the size of the item to be hung, cut a space for it to sit. Following the vertical lines inside the soda bottle cover, I cut one line and the one opposite it, then glue the cover with cut sides onto one that is still intact to create depth for the spoons to easily hang.

You can screw the bottom bottle top onto the place you intend to hang your spoons or glue it to the place.

To screw the bottle top, you will have to wait until you have screwed the lower one to your preferred location, to glue the cut bottle top to it. After the tops are glued together, you can hung these spoons, sieves and ladles.