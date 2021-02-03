What causes brown spots in the lawn?

It is every home owner’s pride to keep their lawn lavishly green. However, sometimes even their best efforts cannot keep it from becoming brown.

Often, people like taking care of their lawns as much as they do with the interior.

From trimming and keeping them irrigated, they do everything in their powers to see them looking good and keeping them healthy.

However, after all the hard work, many homeowners get frustrated when their green lawns develop brown spots or patches.

There are a number of causes of brown spots in lawns, from insects to disease to human error.

Erias Nkoyoyo, a compound designer points out several things that can cause green grass to become brown.

Failure to choose the right quality of grass.

Nkoyoyo says that failure to identify the suitable grass for your compound ruins the compound. He says that it is better to first taste the type of the soil before preparing the lawn.

“Some grass need more attention yet others do not, and it is better to know that before planting, so that you do not end up in losses. Sometimes people take care of flowers and they ignore the grass but compound grass needs attention, too” he says.

Nkoyoyo says that it is advisable to hire compound experts to know what works for the compound and also provide several designs to choose from.

Domestic waste

Nkoyoyo says that littering food stuffs and plastic materials in the compound can damage your grass; pests can follow the food aroma and when the food is over they turn to grass by eating up the roots leading to small brown patches that eventually expand and cause a big damage. Grass whose roots have been eaten by insects usually die and thus the brown patch.

“It is better to identify these spots earlier before the situation worsens , damages can be repaired at any time though it is better to do it earlier to avoid more costs,” he says.

Animal waste

Nkoyoyo says that one of the causes of grass damages is animal waste, especially in places where home owners have animals and pets at home. It is advisable to have specific areas where you keep pets during day- time.

“Waste usually burns the grass when it has been there for some time. Animal waste such as dog urine has high amounts of nitrogen which burns the grass,” he says.

He adds that dead spots can be caused by poor maintenance. It is advisable to weed old grass from your compound because when it is not removed they it developing brown patches.

“This is a natural stage that can be avoided with proper grass maintenance and filling up the spaces with fresh grass,” he says.

Poor irrigation

Having excessive wetness can lead to brown spots in the lawn. You need to be sure when to water the lawn and how much is needed.

“You need an irrigation schedule. You have to be in position to know when you are watering the lawn. Doing it at night may keep the lawn so wet and thus create a favorable ground for pests,” Nkoyoyo says.

He adds that also using counterfeit products on the lawn can also damage the grass. You need to seek advice from the experts on the right products such as sprays and fertilisers.

Counterfeits are very dangerous to crops generally; instead of protecting plants, some damage them.

You can also buy genuine fertilisers but knowing the quantity and quality recommended by experts is key.

Without guidance you can use little or excess and this also affects your grass. Fertilisers are very important because some areas have poor soil and it is very hard for your grass to grow well and look healthy.

Waste

