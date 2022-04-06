What causes sink leakages in your home?

A leakage in the sink can be as frustrating as it is unhygienic. Apart from expenses involved in fixing the problem, a leaking sink has far reaching problems.

Joseph Kabugo, a plumber notes that in addition to the obvious wastage of water a leaking sink can damage your floor and walls. Many homeowners are often surprised when their sinks leak because they believe they use them carefully.

So what causes sinks to start leaking?

Every sink is unique, the bathroom is different from the kitchen sink. However, they might have similar components across all versions. Kabugo says if you are dealing with a leaky kitchen sink, you need to identify which exact part is causing the leak and then fix it.

The drain

Because of the heavy lifting your drain does, it experiences more wear and tear than any other part that is why it is usually the commonest cause of the leakage.

To find out if your drain is leaking, Kabugo recommends placing a piece of tissue around it, if it gets soaked, then you have identified the problem. To stop the leak, one can use plumbers putty to seal drain pipes and tighten any screws that might have become loose.

Tap

Leaky taps are not just irritating but they also cause water wastage. To ascertain that your tap is the cause of the leak, turn it off and check it after a while. If you see water leaking out of it, it needs to be fixed. Kabugo says taps start leaking when their gaskets are worn. For that, you need to replace them.

Supply line

If you have all the above and none of them is the cause of the leak, it is time to check your sink’s water supply line. A faulty water supply line is hard to detect and cause the most damage, according to Kabugo, so you might need the services of a plumber.

The plumber will determine whether the leak is due to corrosion or broken gasket systems. They should tighten the connection and any loose screws they find. But if this does not fix the problem you might need to replace the gasket system.

Washers

You might have noticed those small pieces of metal or rubber in your sink, their purpose is to seal any gaps and prevent anything from passing through. However, they can get worn out easily, causing a leak. Washer damage is common and easy to fix. All you need is to replace your washers.

Kabugo notes that if the leak in your bathroom sink is caused by a faulty water supply, start by tightening loose compression fittings and the tap connections.

The P-trap

The P-trap is the curved pipe under the bathroom sink. Leaking will occur if there is a loose connection, if it is clogged or corroded. Simply hand-tighten loose connections. For clogs, place a bucket under the P-trap, remove it, and shake out the clog. Corroded P-traps need to be replaced.