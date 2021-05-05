What is the proper way of installing a water tank?

Installing a water tank is not just about buying and placing the storage unit wherever and however one wishes. It requires expertise to ensure it sits right and lasts long.

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

After installing a water tank, one may end up making losses when the water storage unit is ruined in a very short period of time because it was not properly installed or the crew lacked the right experience for the job. Here are the guides to follow while installing.

Mr Jamiru Mubiru, a plumber, says during the rainy season tanks could burst abruptly. Installing a water tank requires someone with experience and good workmanship, so that it lasts long and remains safe.

Create overflow drainage space

Mr Mubiru says that while installing a water tank, you have to make sure that there is overflow drainage space. Some tanks are made with the overflow space but some do not have any.

“Overflow drainage helps you to release excess water especially when it has rained. Overflow can also occur when the system has got a blockage or leakage and pumps excessive amount of water,” he said

Mr Mubiru adds that if you buy a water tank without overflow space you should ask the plumber to create it for you so that your tank does not burst because of the excess water.

Install pressure system

The pressure system will help you to pump water from the tank and harvest it somewhere. If your water tank does not have an alternative channel for excess water, it can be dangerous.

“The pressure system includes several tools and these include check valve, pressure tank and pressure switch which helps to allow water to flow whenever there is an excess since water is driven by pressure, the system helps to maintain the normal situation,” he says.

These tools help to regulate the amount of water in the tank. The pressure system also helps to pump water from the storage to the tank whenever there is space.

“You are advised to check the pressure system regularly to see if it is intact because any leakage can cause an accident or loss,” he said

Construct a foundation

According to Mubiru, irrespective of the kind of the water tank, it is necssary to construct a foundation because it helps to level the tank.

“Most people use concrete or metallic stands made from steel to create a base which must be wider than the tank to avoid being damaged by any object,” he said

Mr Mubiru says that it is also a good idea to construct a holding wall to make the foundation very firm since it holds huge amounts of water. Sometimes, the foundation may be ruined due to the heavy weight.

“While constructing the foundation you have to make sure that the base is not too rough or it may weaken the tank, leading to a burst,” he said

Mr Mubiru notes that for the underground tank, the first step is to excavate the area before building a foundation. You should also make sure that the foundation does not have any contact with any water source or pipe because it may damage the walls.

Create space for the tap

Mr Mubiru says that while installing the water tank, you have to make sure that there is space for the tap to release water. Some people fix tanks in a very small space when you are using a jerry can, it is hard to manoeuvre in limited space.

“It advisable to make sure that the tap passes the foundation. Create a support foundation where you place the jerrycan while the collecting and flowing distance must be minimal,” he says