What it takes to grow a perfect lawn

Growing grass is not easy, and many people will tell you. Though there are no hard and fast rules, there are certain factors to consider and tips that can save you the headache of have a lawn.

Contrary to what most people do, take grass from one piece of land to another, grass should be grown from seeds, says Martin Mambo, a sales representative with seed-manufacturer Starke Ayres Kenya Ltd.

Mambo says: “Imported grass might have diseases, or you might transfer old grass that will not survive more than a year on your lawn.”

However, landscape architect Andrew Mutia, disagrees, saying that unlike seeds that might never germinate with grass cuttings, and you are assured of germination.

Suitable varieties

But perhaps the most important thing to note is that different grass types are suitable for different climatic conditions and soil types. For instance, a place with black cotton soil calls for a grass variety whose roots go deep into the soil. This is because black cotton soil cracks when dry, and will, therefore, expose the roots of a shallow-rooted grass variety.

In addition some grass varieties do well in rainy areas while drought-resistant varieties such as mad river grass do well in areas that receive little rainfall. “Arabic grass requires water throughout. It also requires top-dressing with fertiliser once in a while, which adds to its maintenance costs. Though mad river would have taken longer to grow, it would have been a better choice,” he adds.

Does that mean anyone in the tropics should not attempt to plant Arabic grass in their lawns?

“No, if you have a small compound with adequate water, you can plant Arabic grass,” says Mutia.

He notes that Kikuyu grass is ideal for open grounds since it requires considerable exposure to sunlight. In contrast, Zimbabwe and paspalum grasses do well in compounds with lots of trees and open compounds respectively. Also worth considering is the size of the field. To achieve perfect ground cover, Mambo advises that you use seeds as recommended by the seeds’ manufacturer.

For example, Bermuda grass seeds are tiny and a kilogramme covers a smaller area compared with other varieties. “If you chose Bermuda grass for an environment where other varieties of grass would do well, you end up spending a lot of money and not get the desired grass cover,” says Mambo.

If you are importing soil, bear in mind that grass does not have long roots and requires only a maximum depth of 150mm of fine soil to flourish. If possible get forest top soil because of its excellent drainage properties, aeration and fertility. However, if you cannot, red soil will do.

“In some instances it is important to fumigate the soil in order to kill weed seeds in it. This is particularly necessary in situations where the land was previously used for farming,” says Mutia.

An important thing to note here is that goat and chicken manure are the most suitable organic fertilisers to use.

Mutia says a goat’s digestive system is more thorough than that of a cow, which means the animal’s waste matter, which does not contain food remains, is “better processed” and contains more nutrients.

“Chicken manure, which contains even more nutrients, is the best,” says Mutia.

After thoroughly mixing the soil and manure, level and rake the ground before transferring the grass cuttings or broadcasting the seeds.

Soil moisture

Mambo says grass seeds take a maximum of two weeks to sprout, so if you do everything right from the start, you should have a lawn and within two months.

Meanwhile, Mutia cautions that splash erosion (when water hits bare soil) might occur during irrigation and cover the seedlings with soil. If that happens, keep digging up and around the seedlings in order to maintain the grass level.

After six months, run a handheld roller over the grass to compact the lawn and take care of depressions. However, the roller should weigh less than one tonne to avoid destroying the grass.

As regards watering, Mutia says it is dependent on the climatic conditions and the soil’s drainage capacity.

“Grass grown on sandy soil will need regular watering since sandy soil tends to drain a little too fast. The reverse is true for loam soil,” he says, adding that during the hot season, a sprinkler can be turned on once or twice a day. Conversely, daily watering is not necessary during the rainy season.

However, it is important that you determine the soil moisture content before watering since too much water can kill the grass.

Mowing is determined by the amount of traffic on the grass, personal taste and assessment. For instance, Arabic grass does not grow tall but rather, spreads out. This makes it feel like a carpet under the feet. However, it does not absorb pressure and too much pressure makes it dry up. “Kikuyu grass grows tall and, therefore, needs regular mowing. However, it is almost resistant to pressure, which makes it suitable for high- traffic areas,” says Mutia.