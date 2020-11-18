What kind of tenant are you?

We have all been tenants at one point. And we have neighbours. Once in a while, we have wondered about the kind of neighbours we have: do they have real jobs, are they spies, when do they sleep?There is always a question about neighbour A or B.

We’ve often spoken about our landlords and landladies. And for most of us, we’ve had no kind words for them. Some we’ve described as intrusive, greedy, and ungrateful. But for a moment, have we taken time to introspect as tenants? Have you wondered what kind of tenant you could be? Let’s venture into the world of tenancy.

1. The perfect tenant

These ones are flawless. They’ve never defaulted on their rental payments. If they’re required to always pay three months upfront, they simply do that without any complaints. If the landlord announces new rules, they will follow those to the dot. If they find white paint, they will leave it whiter. And when they’re about to leave, they will still give that one-month notice. These are rare tenants, they come once in a blue moon. If you are a house owner and find this kind of tenant, treasure them because you may never find another of the same crop.

2. The mysterious

Whereas we all know a thing or two about our neighbours, you will always have that one mysterious tenant. You will never have a clue about what they do for a living. You would be hard-beaten trying to figure out their faces. They will never hang their clothes on the line, their house is always closed. Worse still, they never have visitors. Everything about them is a mystery. At some point, they will disappear for weeks and return only to disappear once again. Not even the landlady knows much about them. But they tend to return home at weird hours. They don’t even give you a chance to see their trash. They will always leave everyone guessing and puzzled.

3. The intrusive tenant

This one is the informer, they know everything or at least they will force themselves into the lives of their neighbours. They take time to know all they can about the landlord. They are good at remembering names. They literally poke their nose into everything. They run the gossip channel around the rentals. These tenants will also be the first to arrive at the scene whenever anything happens in the vicinity. They have a habit of peeping through their window, with that slightly rolled curtain.

4. The resident defaulter

If you want to tell a resident defaulter, watch them by their words. From the time they sign up as tenants, they’re always in negotiation modes. You ask for three months advance payments, they will plead to start off with only two and promise to clear the rest in a week’s time. Once that week elapses, they will go silent. Then they will go on a marathon of partial payments. Once they go beyond this phase of partial payments, the defaulting begins. And then the excuses. With Covid-19, most of these got the killer excuse of the hard times. This tenant is the only one with problems, their mother is being operated, their container is held at customs, they’ve just been robbed, name it all. Defaulting is in their blood line. Once they run out of excuses, they prepare for their escape. One day, the landlady will simply wake up to an empty house with a missing shower head.

5. The hosting freaks

These ones are the Kings and Queens of hosting. If you have lived in Najjera or Nansana, then you have surely encountered this category of tenants. From Monday to Sunday, there’s always someone around their place. If you happen to have a Subaru Forester driver for a tenant, then you are finished. Because he will always have a slayqueen knocking on his door. He just can’t stop hosting people. When he hosts the kind of fair beauty, he will make sure escorting them is out of the equation.

6. The cooking freaks

These ones just love to cook and make sure everyone is aware. If they are cooking meat, the whole apartment will know they’re cooking meat. If luck is not on your side and they cook silverfish aka mukene, you will partake of the affair. We suspect these ones have a dream of setting up restaurants, but life just hasn’t treated them well. These cooking freaks are also fond of going beyond their boundaries. You will find them placing their sack of charcoal next to your shoe rack. They assume you have no use for your own space.

7. The noisy tenant

This one has no regard for the neighbours. They are fond of throwing the best parties and blasting away with their music. They will always talk in loud tones and laugh till the whole neighbourhood masters their laughter. You will always know when an argument breaks out, for they act out for everyone to see and know. If it’s a fight, you will hear the flying saucepan, you will hear all the insults being exchanged. These ones are the source of all the drama.

8. The posers

Posers will always act like everything is just going right for them. They will always wear the best shoes, drive the latest car, and brag about their connections. As a rule of thumb, they work in Statehouse or at least have a brother in SFC. Until that day when things backfire, and they get arrested by LDUs in a chicken-thief style. Posers are great to have by, because in their quest of putting up an impression, they will always spend big. You can be certain if you have a wedding coming up, they will pledge the highest amount. Posers will even call the Director of UMEME to fix a small fault on the electrical lines.

9. The destroyers

These ones have never moved on from their University strike days. They will move into the house to destroy everything in it. They will break toilet seats, shatter the glass windows, they are just passionate about destruction. Be prepared to do a full refurbishment of the house upon their exit. In fact, you may have to replace everything in the house right from the tiles to the sockets.

10. The extended family

There is nothing against having family members around. But if you are in a scenario where the grandmother, the cousins, the in-laws all share the same apartment, then it’s gone a little overboard. We have those tenants who just have all their family members squashed up in the apartment. They leave everyone wondering how all the family members can fit in the two bedrooms. Luckily, they rarely default on rent. Some of them will even begin rearing chicken, goats and dogs and assume full ownership of the rental.

Weird neighbours

He knocked on my door to ask if he could have a banana then left.

It’s 3 am and my neighbour is having a meeting with watermelons.

My neighbours put up disorganized concerts on their balcony.

For the past two days, my neighbour has an agave plant in his truck. He’s been watering it and everything. I haven’t had the courage to ask him why yet.

Our neighbour likes to turn on floodlights that beam through our windows at night… My dad hates him so much that he’s installing one-way mirrors facing his house. The mirrors bounce it back and retain the darkness inside our house.

Dealing with problematic tenants

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Some tenants are habitual rent defaulters, some are noisy drunkards, some mess the sewerage system, turn their houses into nightclubs or traditional shrine to the disgust of their neighbours.

Madina Nantale, administrator Daaki Investments, says any landlord should expect such tenants but should devise means of dealing with them. Nantale says a landlord should play their role of providing basics like ensuring that every tenant is in charge of their own bills: water electricity because otherwise some tenants exploit others, which causes tension among them.

“Even the sewerage lines are segregated per individual such that whoever messes theirs suffers the inconvenience alone, “ Nantale says. She adds that it’s equally fair for the landlord to provide for other services like mowing the compound, providing a rubbish collection point, otherwise the rubbish may end up in the manhole.

There are companies that manage estates on behalf of the landlords at a commission. Esther Musinguzi, research and development officer Wilken Property Services, says the company ensures full-time occupancy of their client’s estate but before they take over the management, they ensure the property is enclosed in a gated fence with a guard who ensures no tenant vacates without their consent.

“And before a tenant occupies a house, we do a background check on where they come from and their source of revenue to gauge their ability to pay the rent,” Musinguzi says. “Then he or she must sign a tenancy agreement with us.”

Some of the clauses in that agreement include zero tolerance to disturbing neighbours’ peace by say, making unnecessary noise, playing loud music, among others, and failure to adhere can lead to termination of the tenancy.

Nantale, of Daaki Investments, shared a story of one of her tenants who had turned his house into a shrine. “Other tenants complained of weird smoke and noises from his house and when we found proof, we sent him away.” She adds that violence also leads to eviction.

Musinguzi says that Wilken emphasises repair of their clients property but they are also strict on breakages. “If a tenant breaks a door handle, for instance, we ask them to buy the same make, and we fix it for free.” The tenant also pays a security deposit, which is used to repair the damages he or she caused to the house. It is refunded if there are no such damages.