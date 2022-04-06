What to consider when buying curtains for home

Any interior designer will tell you that curtains can make or break a room’s décor. They are one of those crucial pieces of décor that contribute to setting the tone of a room.

Buying curtains involves choosing the colour, patterns, fabric, lining, attachment and hanging style. With all these decisions to make, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, which is why this advice from a few professionals will come in handy when selecting curtains for your home. I have also included a few stores in Kampala CBD where you can find variety of unique and quality curtain fabrics.

Fabric

While selecting the fabric for your curtains, one of the factors you should consider, besides the overall look you want for your windows, is the amount of light you want streaming in.

If you want moderate amounts of light then linen curtains would be a good choice, since they have a textured weave that lets in a reasonable amount of light. Heavier opaque fabrics such as velvet eliminate all the light coming through from outside and are therefore commonly used in bedrooms, as they create a suitable environment for healthy sleep. The size of your space must also be put into consideration; heavier fabrics suit more traditional, spacious rooms while sheer fabrics work best in more minimalistic rooms, simply because thicker fabrics tend to make small rooms feel even smaller.

The personal style, theme, and mood you have set, will also influence your fabric choice so think about how you want your home/room to feel. You can think up a few words to describe the space; do you want it to feel relaxed, welcoming, casual, luxurious, or formal?

For instance, if you want to give your home a more formal or luxurious feel, then velvet, silk, a mixture of linen and cotton might be a better option. It all depends on your taste and preference.

Colours and patterns

“You can either choose drapes that complement and harmonise the furniture or wall paint or drapes that contrast the furniture and the wall paint, the colour of your curtains should be somewhat in sync with the furnishings,” says an interior designer working at Nina Interiors.

She also recommends plain and subtle colours in the living room as this can give you the leeway to play with colour using other items in the sitting room, such as cushions and chairs. You can then opt for brighter shades in the bedroom. Brighter and more playful curtains are also a good choice for children’s rooms.

You should also consider whether you want your window to be the focal point in your room, if so, choose bright colours and patterns.

A focal point in design, typically refers to the area to which your eye is immediately drawn to when you enter a room. It is an element that stands out from the other elements thanks to its colour, style or material.

Length

The length of your curtains will depend on the look you are going for. Floor length curtains which fall to the floor are trendy, however, you can go for longer ones that kind of puddle on the floor, usually with about one to three inches of the curtain puddling on the floor. This creates a luxurious and formal look. On the other hand, if you have children, you are better off having your curtains hanging a few inches above the floor.

Width

The more the material, the more gathers, the fuller the curtains and the better they will look; you do not want your curtains looking like a stretched-out piece of fabric when you draw them.

Curtains are sold in metres and the price for each type of fabric will depend on the size is in terms of width and not length.

There is no standard width or length; it all depends on how big your windows are. If one curtain piece is two and a half metres wide, then two curtain pieces would take up five metres of fabric, so if a metre goes for Shs25,000 then five metres would cost you Shs125,000.

Custom-made vs off-the-shelf

You can have your curtains custom-made or buy off-the-shelf; both are great options. Having your curtains custom-made however, gives you the freedom to choose what you want in terms of length, colour, and fabric.

It may involve a lot from finding where to buy your fabric of interest to finding the right tailor, but at the end of the day it is definitely worth it. The only advantage with buying already made curtains is that it is a quick purchase when you have your measurements right. You do not want your curtains too small or too short for the window.

Where to buy quality fabric

Curtain fabrics at Nina Interiors, on Jinja Road, range between Shs35,000 and Shs60,000 per metre. At Nina Interiors, a curtain consultant is appointed to you and will guide you on what to select from an interior designer’s point of view. You also have the option of buying your fabric and then have your curtains made by your preferred tailor.

They also offer measuring curtain installation for your house. If you are looking for a variety of quality curtain fabrics at cost friendly prices, then Kiyembe Lane near Nakasero Market is a curtain fabric hub. In Kiyembe, you will also find curtain accessories including rods, hooks and drapery.

You can get curtain fabric for as low as Shs22,000 per metre. You can either have your curtains sewed from the store you buy from or use your own tailor. It is important to remain alert when buying your curtain fabric down town.

If you can, carry your own tape measure and make sure to re-measure your fabric before you leave the store to avoid being cheated, some salesmen are devious and might give you less than you paid for. If possible, it is also a good idea to go with your tailor as they are more experienced and can quickly tell if something is fishy.