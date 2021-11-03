What to know about paying for building materials in instalments

About two years ago, while managing a construction project in Gayaza, all Nuru Ashaka had to do was just deposit money with a hardware dealer in the neighbourhood near the site. The lead foreman would then pick building materials as and when they were needed.

Ashaka specifically deposited on cement at the prevailing price and never had time to visit the site; neither did she have a site supervisor to monitor if the cement was used at the same rate at which it was picked.

“I controlled resources for one material. When the builders wanted cement, I asked them to go to the hardware shop. They never cared and picked whichever bags of cement they wanted and it was how I lost control. I realised later that they were picking cement not for my site but for their personal use,” Ashaka recalls.

Much as she is yet to use the instalment payment system on future projects, Ashaka says the risk comes when you work with builders who are not genuine. Under this system of buying building materials, she says it is important not only to make sure your communication lines are always open but also have a trusted person monitor what takes place at the site to avoid being cheated.

Get a trustworthy dealer

“It is also important that the dealer contacts you whenever the builders are picking any material so that you consent. Sometimes they (dealer) call and the phone is off yet the builders are at the shop,” Ashaka adds.

Unlike Ashaka, Peace Namayanja opened up an account with one of the hardware dealers in Ntinda in 2019. She deposited at her own will without pressure from her dealer. Some of the materials she wanted included iron sheets, cement and ceiling wire mesh for renovating her family house in Seeta, Mukono District.

“I agreed with the dealer that I would deposit for the materials at the prevailing price. When I deposited what I thought was enough for the materials I wanted, I picked them at once and the renovation work started. It saved me a lot because I did not have money in one lumpsum to oversee the renovation process,” Namayanja recalls, adding that she deposited between Shs50,000 to Shs100,000 regularly.

Making dreams come true

Peter Musomba, the marketing manager at Hardware World Limited, says the arrangement where customers opening up accounts meant to pay for construction materials in instalments to use in the future, should not be mistaken or operated as a bank account.

The essence of the construction material account is not to make profit or keep people’s money, but rather to help them achieve their dream and ambition of putting up a quality home. There are no charges on managing such accounts.

“Many people wish to own a decent home but their economic or income statuses cannot allow them do so. Everyone is capable of owning a home of their dreams but the difference between those who can have it in a short time and low income earners is that they do not have the same financial muscle and steady income,” Musomba explains.

The building materials account arrangement caters for three categories of people. These include low income earners whom Musomba opines, form a big percentage of the population, especially those in Kampala City Centre and its suburbs.

Low income earners normally buy plots after working and saving for a long time and want to construct homes, but do not have the Shs50m or Shs100m to start with to build a house of two or three bedrooms.

“This is where the building materials account system comes in to help you achieve your dream however, long it may take. The account has no maximum or minimum balance and has no regulations such as depositing monthly or weekly. You deposit at your convenience and this makes it flexible because incomes are unpredictable. You may have money today and tomorrow you might not have a coin. You can deposit from as low as Shs1,000 up to whichever amount you wish as your income dictates,” Musomba says.

Opening an account

Instead of account numbers, you can only open up building materials account in your names. A trusted next of kin is also very important in unfortunate incidences such as death of the account holder. A next of kin is one of the conditions and requirements of opening the account. This ensures continuity and realisation of the intended objective without giving room to the dealer to keep the deposit when you are no more.

“The intention of the person who opened the account must continue with the next of kin and it should be someone you trust the most. It is advisable to explain your intentions to the next of kin whose vision will be continuity of the project. The account holder or next of kin are assigned a relationship manager who may visit your site to advise on the amount of materials needed,” Musomba says.

There must be no duration for saving because the kind of house determines how long you save. After saving what you believe is enough, you start taking the materials you need.

A relationship manager should also advise and help you estimate the quantity of materials you need after inquiring about the type of house you intend to build. This is regardless of whether you want to build in phases or start and finish at once.

The second category of building material savers are those that are always busy at their workplace. These normally deposit money on their accounts and delegate an engineer to oversee construction works at their sites.

“We consult with the account owner first before giving the engineer the materials. We also build a relationship where we know where your site is,” Musomba clarifies.

The third category of savers are those in the diaspora. Some people in the diaspora have been swindled by fraudsters to whom they have entrusted money and responsibility to oversee the construction of their home. In such a scenario, it is workable if you deposit the money to the account of the dealer and build your house upon return.

However, Musomba advises that it can only be a dependable, reliable and trusted dealer who does not only have a name to protect but also one who has been long enough in the business.

Material price fluctuations

According to Musomba, all construction materials can be bought under the account holding system. However, the cost of some materials may fluctuate due to supply and demand factors. Like Ashaka, you may attach your deposits to a specific material, for example. cement.

“If for example the material cost goes up from Shs30,000 to Shs32,000, we will sell a bag of cement at the prevailing price at which the account was opened,” Musomba says.

However, you may also enter an agreement with your dealer of choice to buy the materials at the new cost especially when it has gone down. To benefit two parties, if the price of a material goes up, Musomba says you have to agree with the dealer to pay for the material at the prevailing price for a specific time period and start paying at the fluctuated price to avoid pushing the dealer to the wall.

Like Namayanja, there is also a category of savers where you deposit money without attaching it to a particular material. Under this arrangement, you have to negotiate a deal that benefits both the dealer and client. The intention should be not to be cheated but to enable you own a home.

The account system, Namayanja says, has no risks provided you are depositing your money with a trusted dealer.

Musomba says; “We do not encourage customers to demand for their money later after changing their mind. The intention becomes distorted. It is like having a small metallic box at home where you deposit money to buy a goat and later break it simply because you want to buy meat. The goal automatically changes. The goal is to benefit from the decision of paying for materials in instalments to own a home.”

Dealer closing shop

Musomba advises that it is important to get background information about your chosen dealer before you start depositing your hard earned money with them, even if it means involving a lawyer.

You should also request for your statement on how much you have deposited overtime, but also keep record of every transaction you make so that you are safe with reference in case of anything.

Credit arrangement

Musomba explains that buying building materials on credit applies to customers known by the dealer for some time. Even then, due diligence is done on them. This then informs the dealer the kind of credit load you can bear.

“It would be committing business suicide to load a customer with credit of what they are not making. It must be within their means to pay if they take materials on credit,” Musomba says.

The advantages of the account holding system is that even a low income earner can save for materials, regardless of the duration to own a house as expensive as that of the rich if it is what they desire.