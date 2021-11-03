Prime

What to know about paying for building materials in instalments

You can deposit on a particular material such as cement.  PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA 

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The essence of the construction material account is not to make profit or keep people’s money but rather to support them achieve their dream and ambition of building a quality home.

About two years ago, while managing a construction project in Gayaza, all Nuru Ashaka had to do was just deposit money with a hardware dealer in the neighbourhood near the site. The lead foreman would then pick building materials as and when they were needed. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.