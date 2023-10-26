What to look for in a dinnerware set

Gone are the days of the soot darkened saucepan, plastic dishes and chipped dishes. With more improved cooking technologies, it is possible to have a dinner set that safely goes from fridge to oven, from oven to table and from table to fridge. This will not only rid your home of the unnecessary clutter of having different dishes for each purpose, but it also saves you money and cleaning time.

We are also the social media generation, so your dinnerware should be elegantly designed with memorable colours and finishes to give your posts the attention they deserve.

Types

When buying dinnerware, consider the purpose for which they will serve. The perfect balance is having a set suitable for both everyday use and another one for fancier occasions. Your dinner set should have the following basic items.

An appetiser plate

At four to five inches in diameter, this is usually the smallest plate in the set and is used to serve appetisers and hors d’œuvres. Some people choose to use them to display small items such as a single rose stem or to dispose of fish bones or teabags.

Side plates

They are generally six to seven inches in size and can be used for everything from serving bread before the meal to placing napkins, sharing food or serving small amounts for children.

Dessert plates

They are typically between eight to 10 inches in size and are used to serve ordinary dessert.

Dinner plates

A standard dinner plate has always had a diameter of 10.5 inches. Although you will find some that are as large as 11 or 12 inches, they will have wider lips in order to give the same well size as standard plates, leaving a wider and more decorative frame.

Charger plates

These are the plates that sit beneath the plate on which food is served. Most chargers are as large as 14 inches and are designed to mainly be decorative and not to come into contact with food.

Shapes

Round

Round is the commonest and universal shape for plates. Their popularity has persisted for centuries because they frame the food and are convenient to carry around. If choosing a dinner set might be a stressful activity for you, you cannot to go wrong with a round shaped one. They also tend to be a cheaper than other shapes.

Rectangular

Rectangular plates can include any dish that is longer than it is wide. These are perfect for serving multiple meals on one plate for instance a trio of desserts, fries and burgers or meat platters.

Coupe

These are flat, rimless plates with a slight concave that is sometimes referred to as a flat bowl. The minimalist aesthetic of a coupe naturally draws the eye to the food rather than what it is being served on. By making the plate as inconspicuous as possible, you are making the food star of the show.

Triangular

Triangular plates are the least commonly found. They come in sharp, angular lines or softer, rounded edges. Their aesthetics add a modern yet playful twist to a dish making them perfect for casual dining such as sandwiches or pastries.

Square

The straight, clean lines of a square plate convey an essence that is perfect for modern chic. The style traditionally works well with almost any cuisine.

Mugs

When choosing mugs, look for those that can help cool your beverage faster and allow you to finish a drink before it turns cold. Also look for handles where you can at least fit two fingers through to wrap your hand around the mug. They should also have thin enough, unobtrusive lips.

Durability

In general, your dinner set should be scratch and stain resistant. Porcelain and bone china are the most durable dinnerware material for formal dining. Although they are a bit costly, they add a luxurious feel that makes them a worthy investment for your dining experience. For everyday use, you can never go wrong with melamine. Apart from its versatility, melamine comes in various colours and shapes that will complement your existing decor. It is also budget-friendly and durable enough to stand the test of children and time.

Cost