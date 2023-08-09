What to look for when choosing potty training seats

A potty chair or seat is a great transitional tool for children to say goodbye to the baby potty and get equipped for the journey ahead.

The potty seat comes as a stand-alone potty, a toilet insert, or a combination of both. When travelling, the foldable seat comes in handy for your child to make public rest rooms much easier and more hygienic. The child-friendly seats come in warm colours of blue, mint and pink among others. Some comes with cute ladders to assist the very young ones to climb to the seat while others do not.

“I found that the child gets invested in using the seat when they get the opportunity to choose it for themselves,” says Miranda Ashon, a mother who has successfully used the seats to transition her three children to using adult lavatories.

Ashon recommends using the seat for children between the ages of two to six years. Depending on the designs and features one chooses such as with or without a ladder, the seats cost between Shs80,000 to Shs300,000.

Disposable covers

Disposable toilet covers are for slightly older children who have started using the adult toilets on their own. The covers can be used at home or while travelling to make sure your toddler’s hands, bottom and legs do not come into contact with any part of the toilet.

“Many young children do try to stabilise themselves by holding onto the toilet seat. To prevent your child from touching contaminated surfaces, teach them how use the cover before sitting themselves on the toilet,” Ashon advises.

The seat covers are usually made from soft and safe material to prevent any allergic reactions. They are also easy to dispose of since they are made from biodegradable materials that can be easily flushed away.

Each roll comes with 60 covers and depending on brand and where you buy from, the disposable covers cost between Shs50,000 and Shs90,000.

They are individually packaged to fit perfectly in a travel bag or pocket and are designed to fit standard toilet seats. The covers usually come in white colour or even any preferable choice of child-like patterns and colours that appeal to children.

Choosing

When looking for seat covers, Ashon recommends putting comfort before anything else.

“The child should be able to sit without feeling uncomfortable. They should be large enough to cover more than just the seating area, just in case the child needs to hold onto the seat,” she says.

You also need covers that once fitted do not slip. Therefore, look for brands that have added adhesives which will help keep them firmly in one place.

Children love fun and friendly designs such as unicorns, dinosaurs or flowers, having disposables in such patterns will entice them to cooperate and make it easy, safe and comfortable when using public toilets.

When choosing a foldable toilet seat

Size

Will it fit in your bag or the bottom of your pushchair? Some of the options on our list fold up extremely small and are very light, while others are more cumbersome but have a handle to make them easier to carry.

Ease of cleaning

How simple is it to clean the parts which will become soiled? Some travel potties come with disposable bags which can just be thrown away, while others have removable bowls which are easy to clean out.

Comfort

Potties can sometimes be uncomfortable for little bottoms, particularly if it still takes your toddler a while to finish what they are doing.

Think about how comfortable the potty or toilet seat is and your little one will slip off it if they are a bit wriggly. Some of the most comfortable potties have a back rest or an ergonomic design.

Multi-purpose

Some products can be used as both a travel potty, by adding a disposable bag, or you can put them onto an adult toilet to make a more stable and comfortable place for your child to sit.

The beauty of these two-in-one products is they will last you a bit longer, as they will still come in useful when your toddler moves from potty to toilet.

Potty seat or cover?

According to 123pottytrainme.com, choosing between a toilet seat cover and potty seat is one of the biggest decisions you will make when potty training your toddler. Both potty training tools are helpful ways for your toddler to use the toilet because they make it easier for them to sit on the toilet. But each of these seats uses a different approach to toilet training.

A seat cover is a disposable material that actts as a barrier between your child and the toilet seat. A potty seat is an insertable seat that rests on top of a traditional toilet seat. It allows your toddler to use the regular toilet by adjusting the size of the seat to fit their smaller bottom. It can easily be removed when someone else needs to use the toilet.