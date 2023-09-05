What you should know about a digital thermal cup kettle

Recently, the market for household appliances has been evolving, with many suppliers venturing into digital appliances. These appliances usually come equipped with additional quality of life improvements, quicker operation and more preprogramed settings, among others. One of these is the digital thermal cup.

The digital cup allows you to enjoy a hot beverage set at your preferred temperature, with just a touch of a button. If you are one of those people who are particular about how they like their tea or you are suspicious of the hygiene of the water from your office water dispenser, this cup is the solution you need.

There are many different types of travel cups available, so find one that suits your needs. Make sure it is small and lightweight so it is easy to carry and make sure it has a good water filter. That way, you can be sure your hot beverage will taste great no matter where you are. Here is how you can make the most out of this gadget.



Description

The smart insulation cup is made out of stainless steel and comes in digital white, black, transparent glass or other hues of mint, and brown depending on one’s colour preferences. It also holds a liquid capacity from about 1.5 to 1.7 litres, and has an intelligent screen display of four different preset heat settings that range from 40, 80, 90 and 100 degrees.

The digital cup can offer a one cup maker whereas the kettle makes up to seven cups of boiled tea. It has a double layer insulation design to keep the cup cool even when carrying hot water.

Usage

The kettle’s excellent design must contribute to its energy efficiency. It’s double walled with a thick stainless-steel interior, which means its exterior stays cool to the touch. There is also no heating element to protrude into the water, which is good news for anyone who lives in a hard water area. It will be much easier to descale.

The kettle is easy to use as well. Instead of flicking the switch, you set the temperature you want and it is displayed. The kettle boils quickly and quietly too. It has a boil dry safety feature, although you can also see in-app if the water level is too low.

However, if you prefer to cool the content, the device has a provision of unique air vents. These small fork-like holes or structures that are found at the lid of the kettle allow for the steam to be released in cooling the content.

Caution must be taken when opening the kettle and the power source should be turned off before opening the lid. Allow for some time for the steam to cool off before opening the lid immediately after the water boils.

The temperature pre-settings vary in purpose. 100 degrees are preset for boiling water for drinking or cooking and relaxing herbal infusions such as ginger and other spices. 90 degrees work best for a good cup of tea, whereas 80 degrees allows you to make the most out of an instant coffee without coffee burns or scalds on the hot drink. At only 40 degrees, one gets to enjoy a few slices of fresh lemon refreshingly prepared.

Benefits

With a price tag of Shs130,000, this kettle is designed for people on the go. It is also slender and light, which makes it perfect for travels, camps or that refreshing office cup of tea.

Many of these applainces are made from eco-friendly materials, such as BPA-free plastics or stainless steel. These materials not only contribute to the durability and longevity of the appliance but also ensure harmful chemicals stay far away from your boiling water.

Its body build holds water capacity large enough to feed the whole family and is easy to control with buttons in selecting the perfect temperature. The four temperature settings present perfect heat temperatures, which are made even easier with a digital screen to show real-time temperature of the water, allowing for control. Even more, you can go about other duties since it has an automatic switch off whenever the water is ready for each preset temperature.

The double wall construction makes it cool to touch even when the water is boiling and you can even carry the cup with its hot content in your bag. The most rewarding deal is the energy saving component of the cup is that it is equipped with advanced insulation materials and double-walled construction, which effectively traps the heat and maintains water temperature for more extended periods.

This means you can enjoy multiple cups without reheating the water, all while conserving energy. The all-metal stainless-steel interior helps maintain water quality, so every cup of tea or coffee tastes as good as the last.