What you should know when replacing a door

Does your door squeak, stick or jam? Then it is time to consider having it replaced. Doors are exposed to wear and tear through frequent use. While a little varnishing, staining and painting can refresh a door that is worn out, once it is broken or damaged, the right thing to do is replace it.

Samuel Kisembo, a civil engineer cautions against the temptation for non-professionals to attempt to do the replacement themselves because it might seem as an easy job to do.

“You should consult an expert to help you evaluate the extent of the problem and offer possible solutions. Sometime the problems have simpler solutions than replacement. But if the door’s structure has noticeably changed or it is difficult to open or close, then it should be replaced,” Kisembo says.

Another reason to replace your door is if it has numerous dents or cracks. These blemishes are not only unsightly but they also have the potential to compromise the structure of your door.

According to Kisembo, an expert should be able to determine whether one should just replace only the door or the entire frame needs an overhaul.

“If the only thing damaged is the door, then all you need is to get a similar one and your doorframe will likely support this new door. However, excessive wear or damage to the doorframe will warrant installing a new frame too,” he advises.

Kisembo recommends extra care when choosing a replacement door.

“The new door should be able to fit within the space as well as blend in with the rest of the structural style,” he says

Material

Kisembo says doors can be made from a variety of materials but the most popular ones are wood, glass and steel. Steel doors are the best choice if you want an extra layer of security beyond reinforced frames and deadbolts.

They are stronger than wood or glass doors, which makes them especially useful against extreme weather or would-be intruders. Steel doors can be designed to be as elegant and high-end as wood and fiberglass doors, and can be painted to match the colours of your house.

Wood has commonly been used because of its durability and flexibility, although glass has replaced it as technology and materials have advanced.

Wood can be painted or stained to enhance its natural beauty, which means it can match any colour scheme you wish to match. You can find wood doors with engineered cores, insulation, or solid-wood doors all of which are highly customisable to your specific style requirements.

“Each of these materials has its weaknesses. For instance, wood is easily affected by moisture and ends up warping, splintering and sagging. Although steel doors are resistant to rot, they rust. They can also be very hot or cold to the touch based on the weather outside,” he notes.

The best way to maximise your return on investment is to keep your doors well-maintained to boost their lifespan further.

Inspecting your doors every year is a great way to identify any potential problems. Keeping your doors clean is also vital to ensure they stay looking great while boosting the visual appeal of your home.

Cost

Are you concerned about the cost to install a new door? Kisembo says there are a lot of factors that can impact your total cost to install a new door, which makes it hard to give a general estimate.

Each door replacement is different, so their costs will be different too. There are plenty of factors that can affect your door installation cost. For example, a steel door will be the most affordable, but you cannot beat the esthetic value that a high-caliber wooden door or glass door has. These doors also tend to be higher in price.

Replacing your doors should be considered as an investment in your home. A compromised door can let all kinds of moisture into your home, do major structural damage, and present concerning security issues. When you need new exterior doors, do not wait for too long.

Maintenance

Steel doors require little maintenance. They may need to be wiped down from time to time, but they should be inspected for dents, paint chips, and scratches, which left unrepaired can lead to rusting, especially in a humid environment.

Glass doors

Glass doors do not rust, rot, warp, or deteriorate and can be painted to change colours when you need a change. They are susceptible to scratching and denting, which may require some maintenance.

Wood doors

Wood doors can be relatively low maintenance, but moisture can lead to rot or seep into joints that allow air to enter and exit your home.

Wood needs a moisture-barrier protective coating such as paint or sealer to protect it and should be inspected for peeling or chipping paint, which needs to be remedied right away. Door maintenance is an important part of extending the life of your wooden door.