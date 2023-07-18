When is the best time to start a construction project?

To have a successful construction project requires one to make several decisions wisely. Apart from picking out the design and materials of the building, the timing of the project is equally important.

Technically, you can start construction whenever you want but that decision will have overreaching effects since when you start the construction phase of your building has a significant impact on the integrity of the structure and the amount you spend. For instance, the weather dramatically impacts how much construction can be done, the economic conditions will dictate the availability of materials, festivities and crop harvesting season impact labour availability.

To choose the ideal time of construction consider the two main seasons in Uganda; the wet season and dry season. The best season for outside construction in Uganda is during the dry season while interior work should be scheduled for the wet months.

Optimal weather

The best time of the year to start a project should be when the temperatures and weather conditions are not extreme. If the weather is too cold or too hot, it will result in unnecessary delays in the project. Storms or the scorching heat can create serious hindrances to the construction as the conditions are unconducive for the people and even some processes.

More humidity means longer drying and curing times for certain materials such as concrete and paint. This rise in moisture and heat can also warp wood or increase chances of mold on site, causing further delays.

The excess heat has a particularly negative effect on curing, which can cause detrimental effects on the structure.

During cooler days, there is proper hydration of the maximum quantity of cement incorporated in the concrete mix, because there is limited evaporation. Moreover, if concrete or mortar becomes well hydrated, it will have fewer pores, making the structure more durable.

The rainstorms also create a challenge for activities such as masonry, flooring and plastering. They can also make it particularly difficult for contractors to undertake exterior work such as pouring concrete or painting.

Also materials such as sand and cement will require special storage to prevent increase in moisture content from the rains.

Economic factors

A house’s structure is only as strong as the materials it is built from. To be able to afford the best quality of materials will require you to research the market. The more you know about price changes and trends, the better able you will be to protect yourself against them.

For instance, the dry season is often the most popular time for construction projects, however, material expenses tend to skyrocket due to a substantial increase in demand, which can cause the project to be much more expensive to complete.

Another important consideration is when to buy what since construction material prices do not move in unison. Cement prices might rise due to inflation while those of timber dip due to increase in supply and low demand.

Labour

The optimum timing would be to start your project during the dry season so that during the cold months you are working on the interior of the building. Building during the rainy season also has benefits such as availability of labour as many projects tend to temporarily suspend activities and due to reduced demand for building materials in the winter, you will be able to save as their costs drop.

Availability of labour is a crucial factor for every construction project. In Uganda it is not uncommon for labourers to abscond from work during the festive seasons such as Easter and Christmas thus affecting the process.

Timelines

Proper construction timelines can help finish your project quickly and without many hiccups.

If you want to save more money, you may begin when construction materials are more affordable and there is plenty of labour available.