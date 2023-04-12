When should you hire a property manager?

Owning and managing real estate properties takes lots of time and effort even if it is one property. It becomes a whole other matter when someone has multiple properties located in different places. The nature of the real estate industry is such that most investors have day jobs and the properties are what one might call a side hustle. This means that there is very little to no time allocated to looking after them.

For many landlords, the only time they spend at their properties is when there is a fire to put out; major repairs to do, a tenant gone rogue, a break-in and such matters.

In the long run, this lack of management takes a toll on the property and diminishes its value needlessly. This is why some property owners, especially the seasoned ones, hire property managers.

What do property managers do?

Property Property managers are responsible for collecting rent from tenants and handling landlord-tenant relationships, performing regular maintenance and repairs, filing taxes, inspecting properties regularly, ensuring property compliance with applicable laws and regulations and so on.

When should one hire a property manager? Must every property owner hire a property manager?

These are questions worth asking according to Grace Mutoni, a property manager working for Spectrum Real Estate Solutions. She insists that every landlord who owns rental property (even if it is one) needs a property manager.

“The decision of when to or not to hire a property manager to take care of your properties is one of the most important decisions a real estate investor has to make. It is in the landlord’s best interest to hire a property manager, especially if you have a full time job elsewhere and have limited time to deal with tenants. A property manager brings professionalism to your property and increases the value of the property,” says Mutoni.

She adds, “Tenants can be manipulative when dealing with a landlord directly. They will always put their problems before yours. They take advantage of the property owners’ leniency but when you get a property manager, they start paying promptly. This is true in my experience,” says Mutoni.

She adds that having a professional property manager on your team changes everything. She is confident that when tenants are not dealing with a person (landlord) any more but are dealing with a professional entity (property manager) the shenanigans of emotionally manipulating landlords disappear like morning mist.

Experienced real estate investors believe that recruiting an expert property manager is essential.

Instead of putting out fires, the property manager makes sure there are no fires in the first place. The landlord-tenant relations become professional and the stress that comes with dealing with thorny tenants goes away. The property manager is a law-enforcer that must be taken seriously or the law breaker risks paying the fines.

Pricing

Experts say that managing property is time-consuming and demands lots of effort and commitment. Which is why the services does not come cheap.

Management fees vary from one company to another and different property types command different rates. Other factors that affect the rates include things such as the location and age of the property.

According to Mutoni, rates range between five and 13 percent of monthly rental income, depending on different factors as listed above. And for that sum, your property is kept in pristine condition, the management company is motivated to keep the property full of tenants because the more tenants, the more their income. It is a win-win situation.

Property manager not for me

While some landlords choose to hire property managers, many other landlords see no point in it. They chose to save the money that would otherwise be paid to a property management company and do the managing personally. And there are strong points for not hiring a property manager.

Maruhe Katambira, an engineer, owns several properties in Kampala and Kabale including exclusive residential homes, a hotel and a tourist lodge in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park.

He says not everyone needs a property manager because he feels that managing property is not labour-intensive or time consuming.

“I do not have a property manager because I do not need one. If you have enough time on your hands, like me who is retired, why not save that money and manage your property yourself?” he asks rhetorically.

Katambira says the only reason he would get a property manager is if he got too busy on a big project, taking up all the time he spends managing his portfolio. The retired railway engineer adds that if his properties increased, he would probably consider hiring a property manager.

“Property managers make life easier if you are running a 50-room hotel or dozens of rental homes. If managing your own properties is taking up all your day-light time, because your portfolio is big, that is a sign that you need a property manager, but other than that, there is no need,” says Katambira.

When you must hire a property manager

There are sound reasons for and against hiring a property manager. However, there are instances where it is the only advisable option to hire one. In a way, these are the biggest challenges that property management companies exist to alleviate.

Too many properties

There comes a time in your journey to becoming a real estate tycoon when you reach a tipping point and you can longer keep up with managing the properties personally.

If the properties start taking all your time, affecting your other responsibilities and family, time to get a property manager. Experts say the tipping point is about five properties for most people.

Far away properties

This applies to the people in the diaspora, more than anyone else. It is hard enough to collect rent personally, now imagine trying to get it by email.

Today, it is easy to buy an apartment in Dubai while living in Uganda and in a case like that, a property manger is a must. If you have properties in several locations across the country, you might want to consider hiring a property company. It is a cheaper less stressful option.

Hiring a property manager may even spur growth of your portfolio since you will not feel the burden of trying to keep up with happenings at your properties.

If you aspire to own a diversified real estate portfolio across different markets, it is going to be best to hire a property management company. They go beyond repairing a burst pipe and do all the heavy work like interviewing and vetting prospective tenants.

No time

For most property owners, the income from property investments is a side income alongside one’s real profession. Their profession takes up most of their time and only visit the properties to solve problems.

Many of these problems would be none existent in the first place if the properties were actually managed better. Which is why hiring a property manager is good use of money for people who have other responsibilities outside their real estate investments.

You do not like landlord responsibilities

Being a landlord is heavy work so if you are not be passionate about serving your tenants and handling the responsibilities that come with being a landlord, you may need a property manager. The property manager comes in to take all your burdens away at fraction of the rental income. The company or individual shoulder all responsibilities, allowing you to eat ‘clean’ money so to speak.

How to choose a property manager

The right property manager can mean the difference between a hassle-free experience and a regrettable one. Landlords have the option of hiring an individual or a property management firm.

When hiring a manager, look for one who has excellent communication skills since communication can be a key point of friction between tenants, property managers and landlords. Interview several candidates to determine their suitability.

It is also important to investigate the person or company’s work ethic. Since the manager will be your only point of contact, you need to have someone who is efficient and honest.

Property managers should also be informed about developments in the rental market. They need to have a working knowledge of the legislation, on the day-to-day management requirements and the market conditions.