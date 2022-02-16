When stone cladding goes wrong

Many homes now use a combination of stone and brick cladding as finishing. Their simple design makes them a good canvas to carry brighter colours.  PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

Stone cladding has become a popular finishing style in Uganda in the past few years. However, a number of homeowners have been disappointed when it has gone wrong, writes Phionah Nassanga.     

When Henry Mutumba, a resident of Kitebi, Rubaga Division constructed his house 15 years ago, he finished his perimeter wall with stone cladding. For the first few years, it looked resplendent  but as time went by,  the stones fell off  while others were  washed away by rain.

