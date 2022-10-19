Where should a fridge be placed?

A refrigerator is one of the most common items in most progressive households. Not only does the fridge enable families to enjoy chilled drinks but it also preserves food keeping them fresh for longer periods. And as technologies advance and innovation allows us to have fridges of all sizes and forms, it is important to find the perfect spot for this important household appliance.

Where the fridge is placed varies from home to home. In some homes, it can be found taking up position in the lounge, corridors, garages or utility rooms. But which is the right position to place your fridge in your home?

Access

Vanessa Namuli, a sales person from Newmatic Kitchen Appliances, says there are some obvious factors to follow, such as access to an electrical outlet and size of the fridge.

However, since the fridge is most useful in the kitchen, the obvious perfect place would be to put it there. Since the kitchen is a busy place, you need to place your fridge in a way that does not get in the way of your activities.

Size

Depending on the size and layout of the kitchen, the refrigerator could be placed in an existing wall recesses or beneath the counter space in the kitchen. This would enable one to have everything they need for the kitchen in one area and it would give the impression of a more tidy, open and spacious kitchen.

Namuli also recommends that the fridge should always be placed near the door whether it is in the kitchen, the living room or the dining room.



“Putting the fridge near the door makes it convenient for people to get to it without having to go all the way into the space. It also helps hide the cords from sight,” she says.

When deciding where to put your fridge, be sure there will be enough room for the doors to open and the drawer slides to move. If you want cool air to flow into the rear of your fridge and keep the refrigeration system running smoothly, leave some space between the appliance and the wall.

Safety

It should also be placed away from direct sunlight or heat sources such as ovens, furnaces or radiators because the heat from these sources can decrease its lifespan.

Since the refrigerator is usually the tallest item found in a kitchen, it makes good sense to locate it next to other tall items such as floor to ceiling cabinets and wall mounted ovens. When taller items are located in close proximity they look like built-in units which can be very pleasing to the eye.

Another perfect location is that space halfway between the kitchen and the dining area, as this is where it will be used most often.

“If the kitchen is too tiny, a fridge might be placed in the dining room. To make the most of this concept, pick a refrigerator whose colour goes well with the rest of the room’s furnishings so that it enhances your décor,” the expert advises.

You can also put the refrigerator in the living room if there is no room in the kitchen and dining room. It is important to get creative when taking this option so that the fridge does not mess up the room’s aesthetics. Thanks to modern technology and innovation one there are space-saving, sleek, ultra-convenient and aesthetically-pleasing refrigerators on the market.

The last thing you need is a refrigerator that blocks a walkway or a window that may be your only source of natural light. So, you need to try and find some way to keep the refrigerator out of the way and yet have convenient access at all times.