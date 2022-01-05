Where to buy affordable plots, invest in the new Fort Portal tourism City

Many investors in Fort Portal city today prefer to invest in areas just a few kilometers from the city centre. This is because, according to the Fort Portal city town clerk, Mr Theophilus Tibihika, these areas have many undeveloped plots and there is need to regulate where new buildings are set up.

It takes three weeks to have building plans approved by the city authorities.

On the other hand, Fort Portal city Senior Physical Planner, Mr Samuel Musana, says they are in the final stages of zoning the city but most areas of the Northern division which were annexed to the city are a hub for residential, hotels and and other such accommodation facilities.

“We have places like Bukuku, Karambi and Kazingo that have chunks of land for investment because they are sparsely populated,” he said.

Such places are also suitable for mini industries saying the plan is underway to ensure that zoning is complete.

We profile some of the areas that are worth investing in.

Kagote area

Kagote is a fast growing area with many investment opportunities for both residential and commercial purposes. Its proximity to the city centre of Fort Portal has also played a key role in its growth.

The area lies along the Kabundaire–Kagote Ssaka Road which is connected to other road networks and has vacant plots of land for investment suitable for residential houses and hotels.

The population in this area is slowly growing.

The area has many government institutions such as Mountains of Moon University, Mountain Division Headquarters (UPDF), places of worship and Katojo government prison which neighbours Saaka Airfield in Kichwamba Sub-county.

Cost of land: The cost of land in Kagote varies depending on the size and its proximity near the road.

Mr Joseph Asiimwe, a resident of the area says currently a 50×100ft piece of land is between Shs30m to Shs50m. Others slightly off Kagote-Ssaka road or depending on the bargaining power of the buyer could go for Shs10m to Shs20m.

For the sense of security, the area has a police post and Mountain Division Army Barracks. Utilities ranging from electricity and water and social amenities such Kagote health center III, Muhooti and primary schools are available.

Rwengoma and Kahungabunyoyi

These two places in the Central division, are adjacent to each other and are located along Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road a few meters away from the city.

There are many undeveloped plots of land that can be utilised for residential and rental houses as well as small commercial business.

FINZ Medical University is located in this area with investors taking the advantage to invest in hostels and rental houses to tap the opportunities.

The proximity of the area to the city centre, many city dwellers reside in this area which creates an investment opportunity in rental houses.

Cost of land: Mr Milton Kabagambe, who has lived in this area for about 20 years says the prices of land for these two places have increased.

He says the plot of 100ft by 100ft close to the road is between Shs150m and Shs250m. Other similar plots of land in the same area far from the road can cost between Shs20m and Shs50m. There is a police post of Lorry Park in this area which conducts night patrols to ensure safety of residents.

Butangwa zone

This area has experienced a rapid growth evidenced by the number of posh residential houses and commercial structures in the area.

It still has affordable plots for investment majorly in residential houses because many people who work in the city, reside here.

It is easily accessible and the topography of the area has made this once sleepy zone one of the most desirable places to live in. It is a walkable distance from the city centre with boda boda costing about Shs1,000. The most favourable businesses in this area are retail shops, local hotels, bars among other businesses. The area is connected to power and electricity.

Cost of land: The area is experiencing scramble for plots, because it still has chunks of land left for development. The cost of land in Butangwa zone has slightly increased because of the influx of investors eying the area to put up more developments.

A 50 by 100ft plot close to the main road suitable for commercial purpose costs between Shs30m and Shs45m while the same plot of land 3kilometres from the road costs between Shs15m and Shs30m, according to Mr Gonya Nyakairu, the area chairman.

Booma

Booma area is synonymous with the rich and an area for residential houses and hotel business.

The area is off town, about half kilometer to the west and near Mpanga market.

With a calm environment, Booma has attracted many investors who are establishing residential houses and hotels.

Booma is also home to the administrative headquarters Fort Portal tourism city, Central Police Station of Fort Portal, High Court premises, Toro Golf Club course and the State Lodge among others.

The Booma area is connected to power, water, and access roads.

Cost of land: Land here is a bit expensive compared to other areas in Fort Portal since this place is well known for the rich people.

Ms Lucia Linda, a resident of Njaara in Booma says a 50 by 100ft plot goes between Shs150m and Shs200m or more. Other plots of 100 by 100ft can be bought between Shs300 to Shs500m.

Kasusu and Muchwa

This is one of the coolest places off the city centre of Fort Portal. It lies about 2 kilometers along the Fort Portal-Kasese road in Central division.

A boda boda ride from Fort Portal town is Shs1, 500 and Shs2, 000.

The suburb of Kasusu is suitable for commercial business houses and hotels because of the growing trading centre of Kasusu and Kachwamba. The area has a growing population estimated to be over 1,000.

Kasusu is well connected to electricity, water and it many institutions such as Uganda Pentecostal University, Virika Hospital, Virika School of Nursing, Uganda Martyrs University Fort Portal Campus, St Joseph’s Technical Institute and headquarters of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese.

Cost of land: The price of land from 2019 to date has slightly increased.

Hon Irene Mugisa, a resident and woman MP Fort Portal city says a 50 by 100ft plot close to the road that was Shs10m and Shs15m has now increased to Shs40m.

Mugoma

This area borders Kogote and is 2.5 kilometers away from the city centre of Fort Portal in the west. A boda boda ride is Shs1, 500 and Shs2, 000.

Mugoma can be accessed after branching off Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road in Kisenyi. It partly borders FINZ Medical University.

This area is ideal for residential houses and hotel business because it is located in a quiet environment.

A number of investors are establishing residential houses for rent while others have bought land to establish hotels.

Cost of land: The cost of land in Mugoma has not yet increased compared to other areas.

Mr Didas Kateeba, a resident who recently bought a plot of 50ft by 100 says it ranges between Shs 8m and Shs 15m depending on where it is located. He says the same plot that is close to the main road cost between Shs 10m and Shs 20m.

Buteebe

Buteebe is located in the North division of Fort Portal tourism city along Fort Portal- Bundibugyo road about 1.5 kilometers off the city centre.

A boda boda ride is Shs1,500. The area boasts of Buteebe trading center and is an ideal place to invest in commercial houses for business. There are many chunks of land that are yet to be developed.

It has institutions such as SOS Children’s village, secondary and primary schools.

Cost of land: Chris Amanyire, a resident of the area says many people are rushing into the area to acquire plots of land for future investment.

He says the standard plot of 50ft by 100ft along the main road currently is about Shs50 million compared to Shs 30 million a few years ago.

“There is someone selling a plot with land title with a house, and he wants Shs250 million and there are other plots but the price depends on size and where it is located,” he says.

Bukuku and Karago

These two areas are in the North Division. This recently annexed area has many undeveloped plots that are close to Mount Rwenzori ranges in Karangura Sub-county. These areas are best suitable for tourism investments in hotels and commercial houses for rental business because it has the developing trading center of Karago.

The access by road using tarmac road Fort Portal-Bundibugyo is about 6 kilometer. A boda boda ride Shs2,000 to Shs3,000.

Cost of land: Mr Yonah Masereka, a resident of the area says for the last 10 years, many people were sceptical about buying land in Bukuku because it undeveloped, but after annexing the area to Fort Portal city many investors are rushing to get plots of land for investment.

Mr Masereka says now a 50ft by 100ft plot costs between Shs8m and Shs10m in some areas not along the road unlike in the previous years when it was at Shs4m and Shs6m.

In the same area, a similar plot along the road can be bought above Shs 25 million.

About Fort Portal tourism city.

Fort portal is the destination center of many tourist attractions in the Rwenzori region.

While in Fort Portal, the place is the gateway to Kibale National Park located in Kamwenge, Kabarole and Kyenjojo districts, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Mount Rwenzori and its ranges in Kasese district and Kabarole districts, Semuliki National Park in Bundibugyo district and Tooro Semliki Game reserve in Ntoroko district and Sempaya Hot springs in Bundibugyo district.

Fort portal is also a gateway to over 50 crater lakes both in Kabarole and Bunyangabu district, Amabere Ga Nyina Mwiru (stalagmites and stalactites) in Nyakasura

It also has cultural tombs sites (Amagasani) of Tooro kingdom past kings and palace of Karuziika.