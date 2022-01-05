Prime

Where to buy affordable plots, invest in the new Fort Portal tourism City

An aerial view of Fort Portal town. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA 

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The elevation of Fort Portal into a Tourism city brought about investment in real estate with most areas now becoming potential sites for residential, hotels and commercial houses writes Alex Ashaba.

Many investors in Fort Portal city today prefer to invest in areas just a few kilometers from the city centre. This is because, according to the Fort Portal city town clerk, Mr Theophilus Tibihika, these areas have many undeveloped plots and there is need to regulate where new buildings are set up.

