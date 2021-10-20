Which bed frame is fit for you?

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

The main importance of a bed is to raise the height of a mattress. Bed frames come in a lot of styles and materials, from simple wood or metal to posh upholstered options.

There are beds with headboards and footboards, there are also those without. The market at your disposal is wide and you will be spoilt for choice.

Depending on what you want from your bed, doing a thorough quiz with yourself can help a lot in your choice. The questions may include; how long am I planning to sleep on this bed? Will it match my bedroom theme colour? How easy is it to clean? What material am I comfortable with? And many other personal questions may come to your aid in making the right decision.

Some of the few things you may need to keep in mind before buying a bed frame may include the following:

Height of the bed

One has to make sure it is just right. One would not want to struggle getting into bed, or even getting out of bed. In that case, one can also put one’s health and age into consideration. If it is too low, it would be hard to get up. If it is too high, it would be hard to get in.

To test the right height, sit on the edge of the bed before you buy it. If your knees are higher than your hips, it is too low. If your knees are lower than your hips, then it might be too high. Once you find a level where they are more or less equal, that is the ideal bed height for you.

Functionality

According to Eric Rwakoma, a visual artist at RAC Studios, Kikoni, one may choose to give the bed several functions. For example, in addition to just sleeping, you can add storage compartments.

“Some beds are installed with lighting, lamp stands, bed side tables, mosquito net stands, but all this will definitely come at an extra cost,” Rwakoma says.

Material

Different beds are made out of different materials which definitely have different prices. One can get a metallic bed, leather bed (faux or pure), or even wooden beds.

Some types of wood also have different prices depending on the durability. While wood and fabric beds are the common type, one can also find metallic beds just to fit their taste.

Ready-to-assemble furniture

When you are not sure how to transfer your bed to the room (or up the stairs), this may be your go to option.

As long as you know how to assemble it or you have someone to assemble it for you, this option will help pass any entry, any corridor.

Price

This is one of the major limits to what one needs to actually buy. The bigger the budget, the vaster one’s area of choice.

“If a bed is made out of mahogany, dried and well finished, the price will definitely be higher than a bed made out of Kiruundu”, Rwakoma says.

On Namuwongo Road, the customised standard beds start from Shs1.1m, depending on the type of wood and design. Upholstered beds start from Shs1.3m.

On Nsambya Road, wooden beds range from Shs300, 000 to Shs1m, depending on the size of the bed.

In Kikoni, customised beds start from Shs1.5m, according to Rwakoma, including the metallic beds.

Upscale prices of the different beds depend on where the beds are imported from and of course the material.

Along Kampala Road, these beds range from Shs1.9m to Shs12m, mainly upholstered.

For the pallet beds, the cost ranges from Shs150, 000 to Shs2m depending on where one buys from.

According to pubmed, we spend one-third of our life either sleeping or attempting to sleep. One could as well make the hours count by investing in a better bed.

Size of the room

This has a fundamental role in determining the size of the bed one will buy. To get the right bed for your bedroom, put into consideration the room for the other furniture that is necessary in the bedroom such as a chest of drawers, bedside tables, among other things. That will give an estimated size one may need for the bed.