Which glass for which drink? Buying the correct glassware

We recently had guests over for a family celebration, and when it was finally time to pop the bottles of champagne, I was asked to bring the glasses. Imagine my embarrassment when one of our guests informed me, that the glasses I had brought were actually wine glasses not meant for champagne. Since I discovered that we did not own any champagne glasses we used the wine ones anyway.

When it comes to crockery, we all know about dining plates, but are often not very clued in about which glass is used for which drinks. According to Kizito Simon, the former foods and beverages manager at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, drinking is not just about the drink in your hand, but also the experience that comes with it. And if you want to relish your enjoyment to the fullest, the right types of drinking glasses can make all the difference. Enhanced aromas and correct temperatures are two key factors to improving how a drink tastes. Kizito lists the different types of glasses and what they are used for.

Red wine glass

Every wine connoisseur know that different types of wines should be served in specific glasses. This is because the contours and shape of a wine glass can impact the aroma, taste, amount of air that comes in contact with the wine and the temperature of the wine.

Red wine glasses have a large, round bowl, with a stem. According to Kizito, the red wine glass is designed this way, to provide more surface area, to swirl the wine easily. Swirling the wine allows in more air into the glass, which promotes oxidation, allowing the alcohol to evaporate, therefore, intensifying the aroma of the wine. Holding the glass by the stem, prevents your hands from warming up the wine, keeping it cool for a longer period.

White wine glass

White wine is best enjoyed with only slight oxidation. This wine glass is tall and narrow, with a smaller mouth area, meant to limit oxidation. This way, the lighter and more delicate notes that white wines generally have are retained. Longer and narrower bowls are also meant to preserve the temperature of chilled white wines.

Champagne flutes

Flutes are mainly for champagne and other sparkling wines with bubbles. Since sparkling wine needs even less surface area, the flute glass, has a tall, thin bowl with small mouth to limit air exposure. The flute is designed this way to preserve the bubbles in the campaign and to stop it from going flat too quickly. Flutes usually have a bead etched at the bottom in an attempt to give the bubbles a single point of nucleation.

Cocktail glass

A cocktail glass is shaped like an inverted cone. It is a short glass with a full round mouth. This glass is used to serve cocktails, which have fascinating blends and aromas. The comprehensive mouth feature allows your nose to come as close to the drink as possible. This way, you can enjoy the fragrance and the taste of the cocktail. Some feature long stems but the trend is moving towards stemless glasses.

Beer glass

A wheat beer glass is designed specifically for beers that are best enjoyed with foam. It is tall, tapered shape captures the carbonation, which in turn gives it its frothy head.

Rocks glass

The rock glass, is a short tumbler with a solid base used to serve whiskeys. The thick base creates a wide surface area, which helps keep mixed drinks remain that way. A solid base also aids with drinks that require ‘muddled’ ingredients. This old-fashioned glass is frequently used for consuming neat liquor meaning the liquor is not mixed with another liquid.

Highball glass

A highball glass is a tall glass tumbler. A highball glass is used to serve drinks that are poured over a tower of ice. These drinks have a more non-alcoholic portion than otherwise.

Tumbler

This is considered an all-purpose glass. Tumblers are not smooth and usually have lines or ridges about midway of the glass going down wards. These flat ridges make the glasses easier to hold.

Tumblers are typically used at home and at restaurants to serve any kind of soft drink. Sometimes, they come in coloured plastic and other times, they are clear glass. They are probably the most common type of drinking glasses available.

Pint glasses

Pint glasses are tall and conical. These types of drinking glasses serve three main purposes; they are clear so you can see your beverage, they are broad at the top so you can maintain a foamy head, and they hold exactly one pint of liquid. They are mainly used for beer, but are perfect for soda and water as well.

Brandy sniffer