Why a good landlord-tenant relationship is important

Like any relationship, it is important for tenants and landlords to put in that extra effort to make things easier for each other. A harmonious relationship has many and lasting benefits.

Respect

Whether you are a property manager or landlord, one of the most important ways to build a great relationship with your tenants is treating them with respect. The fact that they are your tenants should not give you reason to treat them with disdain. Andrew Ssali still remembers with a lingering resentment how his former landlord treated him poorly.

“Alex Matovu my landlord in Kitebi, owned about ten other apartments. In 2019, he decided to sell off some of the apartments including the one I was living in. Unfortunately, he did not think it was important to notify us about the sale. One morning I answered a knock on my door and there was a stranger who introduced himself as my new landlord,” Ssali recalls.

Not wanting to take the stranger’s word, he quickly called Matovu who confirmed the he had indeed sold off the property. However, Ssali says the new landlord was courteous and they quickly forged a bond. It was to his credit that when Ismail Katongole also decided to sell off the property, he informed us beforehand.

“Katongole was a good landlord, in addition to not raising our rent, he also made some improvements to the apartment and even repaired things that had fallen into disrepair,” Ssali says.

Unfortunately, the project developer Katongole sold to operated differently, instead of trying to create a personal relationship with his tenants, he hired property managers to manage the property.

“The only language this firm knows is money. They seem to think that they dealing with robots who must deposit rent on fifth of every month without fail. When you call with a repair request they ignore you but call and threaten you if you have not deposited rent on sixth. Many tenants have since left and most of them leave with rent arrears because it is the only way they can get back at the property managers,” Ssali says.

Profitable

What some property managers seem not to understand, is that if you have a good relationship with your tenants, they are more likely to stay longer and take better care of their houses which results in profit. Not only will a great rapport with your tenant influence their decision to live at your properties, but it can lead to wonderful recommendations, and there is nothing more helpful than a word-of-mouth recommendation to ensure that your property is never empty.

Impact their lives

Attracting and keeping great tenants are crucial to your property’s profitability, but it is equally important to continually encourage them to make some investments of their own.

Tracy Abalo, a property broker, still considers her former landlord one of her great mentors and credits him for her growth.

“He was involved in our lives in a healthy way. He always looked out for investment opportunities he thought would be good for our financial growth. For example, if you referred someone to one of his houses, he would give you a commission. He even connected me to other property owners who embraced the same arrangement, which is how I became a property broker without having to struggle so much. He gave you the feeling that he was not just there to collect rent but he was a mentor with the best interest of his tenants at heart,” says Abalo.

For a tenant, a working relationship with your landlord gives you even more benefits. The landlord will be more likely to address small maintenance requests promptly and can be more forgiving when it comes to rent payments. If you are that tenant who only calls to complain about every small maintenance issue, your landlord is less likely to quickly address your needs. And while they are still required to keep the rental habitable, there can be some small-but-frustrating issues that fall by the wayside if you have a poor relationship with your landlord. Similarly, paying your rent on time means that your landlord will be more forgiving during an emergency situation that may cause you to be late.

“Also a landlord who appreciates your tenancy will be less likely to raise the rent too high, they will raise it to a point where it can account for increasing property expenses, thereby saving you more expense,” Sali says.

Advice

For renters, it is important to avoid unknowingly damaging your landlord-tenant relationship. Be sure that you know exactly what maintenance tasks for which you are responsible, and pay your rent on time, every time. If you come across an issue or emergency that has (or will) result in a late payment or minor property damage, be forthright with your landlord. Speaking to them sooner allows them to plan more fully. Above all, while it may be tempting to tell a lie, even a white-lie can cost you and will certainly damage your relationship with your landlord.