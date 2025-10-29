Why a semi-finished house is your best first home

The dream of a perfect plot of land in the perfect neighbourhood often collides with a hard reality; scarcity and soaring costs. If you find yourself in this situation, it may be time to reconsider what "starting" your homeownership journey looks like. One increasingly attractive and pragmatic option is the semi-finished house. This is the path Yuventines Ogwal chose. After a fruitless months-long search for an available plot in Ntinda, he shifted his strategy. Instead of searching for empty land, he found a property that included a long-stalled, semi-constructed house.

Stephen Bogere, his valuation surveyor, assessed the total value of the prime land and the existing "shell" of a house at Shs750m. Ogwal successfully negotiated a purchase price of Shs700m, securing not only the land but also the mature trees gracing it and the foundational structure already in place. Ogwal is now carefully weighing his options; should he demolish the existing structure to build his dream home from the ground up, or can he transform this shell into the house he truly desires?

Kenneth Isiko, a civil engineer, explains that a shell building is advantageous because it offers significant flexibility to transform the structure according to a client's precise specifications. Here other key benefits of a semi-finished house.

A cheaper option

Shell building is cost-effective compared to traditional construction. By eliminating the need for expensive finishing in the initial phase, one can save substantially. These funds can then be reallocated to customise the interior finishes according to personal taste and budget.

Timely completion

Since the core structure of the building is already in place, completing a shell house is typically faster than starting from scratch. This accelerated timeline ensures the building can be occupied and used much sooner.

Isiko strongly advises that shell building projects be entrusted to professional engineers who possess the necessary expertise. He highlights two critical reasons for this:

First, professional engineers ensure regulatory compliance and quality control. They navigate the complex web of building codes and standards, managing the necessary approvals from local authorities. Furthermore, they conduct rigorous site inspections at every stage to guarantee that all work strictly adheres to their design specifications, safeguarding the project's integrity from start to finish.

Second, engineers are fundamental to ensuring safety and structural integrity. They design and build structures to withstand local weather conditions and the test of time. By calculating loads and stresses, they ensure that foundational elements, beams, and other critical components are properly sized and connected, guaranteeing the building's long-term stability and safety. This professional perspective was crucial for Ogwal. The structural engineer's inspection confirmed the shell was technically sound, revealing its potential to be transformed into a comfortable, personalised home. This assessment suggested a path that could be both faster and more affordable than constructing an entirely new building from the ground up.

What is a shell house?

A shell house is a building that has been constructed to an incomplete state, typically featuring finished exterior walls and a roof, but with unfinished interior spaces. The core concept is to complete the structure through extensive customisation that aligns with the owner's specific interests and needs. This approach allows the owner to leverage the existing investment in the core structure, focusing their finances and efforts on the interior and other specific sections without the burden and cost of starting from zero.

Blick Obita, a member of the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), says there are four distinct levels of shell buildings.

Basic shell

This is the most fundamental level, consisting of the foundation, exterior walls, and roof. The interior is entirely unfinished, lacking insulation, electrical wiring, or plumbing.

Completed shell

This level builds upon the basic shell by adding insulation, exterior windows and doors, and the initial rough-in for electrical and plumbing systems, though these utilities are not yet finalised for use.

Semi-finished shell

At this stage, the building progresses further to include interior walls, doors, and basic floor finishing. The space is enclosed and taking shape, but still lacks the final touch-ups like paint, fixtures, and appliances.

Turnkey shell

This is the most complete level, including all components of the semi-finished shell plus the installation of all fixtures, appliances, and final finishing touches, making it essentially ready for immediate occupancy.

Before constructions progresses, Obita recommenda conducting professional soil tests before any work begins is imperative. This step guarantees that the foundation is designed for the specific soil conditions, ensuring it is built on stable ground capable of supporting the entire structure. And strongly urges following the officially approved architectural plans, which should be supervised by an engineer, to avoid compromising the design's integrity, safety, and regulatory compliance.