Why air filters are now essential to every household

According to pulmonologists, the quality of air we breathe determines the health of the lungs as well as other organs.

According to the World Health organization (WHO) clean air, although considered to be a basic requirement of human health and well-being, continues be significantly threatened worldwide, making air pollution the world’s largest single environmental health risk.

Studies show that we spend 90 percent of our time indoors where the air quality is worse than outside due to lack of proper ventilation and air purification systems.

This is why more homes now rely on air filters to make inside air healthier to breathe.

If you suffer from respiratory ailments, such as asthma or seasonal allergies, a high efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA) is a worthwhile investment for you. A HEPA can filter out and neutralise up to 99 percent of infectious aerosols, pollutants, gases, odours, fine dust and bacteria.

Technologically advanced air filters are able to remove particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, which include dust mites and pet dander – as well as trapping larger particles such as pollen, mold spores, smoke particles, and other pollutants that can irritate the lungs and cause respiratory issues.

In addition to reducing harmful pollutants, allergens and other toxins, which can aggravate respiratory conditions air filters can capture and remove airborne viruses and bacteria, which can help prevent the transmission of illnesses.

This is especially important in settings such as hospitals, schools, and workplaces, where people spend extended periods of time in close proximity to one another.

In post-pandemic, with a big number of people working from home, homeowners can use air filters to capture and absorb various gaseous pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), smoke, and other unpleasant odours to keep unsavoury smells in the home to a minimum.

Air filters can capture and remove airborne viruses and bacteria, which can help prevent the transmission of illnesses. Photo/Courtesy

How to choose the appropriate filter for a room

According According to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), air cleaning units have air volume limitations which are identified by a “Clean Air Delivery Rate” (CADR).

A CADR is the cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air that has had all the particles of a given size distribution removed.

CADR indicates the volume of filtered air an air cleaner delivers per unit time, with three separate scores for smoke, pollen and dust, which represent different particle sizes.

The higher the CADR number for each pollutant, the faster the unit filters the air for pollutants of a particular size range.

Particle size

A carbon filter is the most appropriate unit for cleaning gaseous VOCs out of the air, such as when new furniture is off-gassing.

However, if you notice an odour in a room, the best course of action is to eliminate and control the odour’s source and develop a remediation plan. HEPA filters are better for cleaning particles out of the air.

The diameter specification of 0.3 microns responds to the worst case, or most penetrating particle size (MPPS). Particles that are larger or smaller are trapped with even higher efficiency.

Care and maintenance

All filters need regular replacement as specified by the manufacturer in the product user manual. If a filter is dirty and overloaded, it will not work well.

With proper care and upkeep, the portable air cleaner will continue to function properly and filter the air. Consider purchasing replacement filters with the air cleaner.

Carbon filters can passively absorbs VOCs from the air, so please ensure these remain sealed until installed in the unit to prolong their lifetime.

What things should you consider before buying an air purifier?

Using a portable air cleaner is the least effective way to clean the air, but it can be a good supplement to ventilation.

If you decide to purchase a portable air cleaner, filtering air cleaners with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are recommended because these do not emit ozone but do remove particulate matter from the air.

Avoid purifiers with HEPA-like or HEPA-type as these are just marketing ploys.

Find a unit that meets the size guidelines for the area you will have it in.



If you can find one, a unit that has an Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) Verified mark is a good choice. This is a voluntary certification program, but most reputable programs have undergone this process.

Price

Air filters cost different according to brand, functions and size. They start from as low Shs250,000 and above.

Room size

The recommended the CADR of your air cleaner should be at least two-thirds of the room’s area.

For example, a room with 120 square feet (10 ft by 12 ft) should have an air cleaner with a smoke CADR of at least 80.