Why are pests coming to my house?

A sight of pests will make your skin crawl. Whether they are cockroaches or rats, you have tried to avoid in vain, you need to understand why they find your home attractive.

Very many times, when we receive guests, we want them to have the best impression of us. Yet, most of the times, it is when guests are at home that cockroaches, rats and all sort of pests will also come out to play.

Pests are common in houses, especially in toilets and kitchen.

Denis Kalyango, a fumigator explains that people do not understand the cause of the pests, which he explains is the reason they have continuously failed to deal with them.

He says pests are at times more drawn to some houses than others. Common pests such as rats and roaches gravitate towards houses where they can hide, feed and hydrate for instance.

Food particles and soaking water

Kalyango says that food bits and soaking water attract pests since most of the time they are looking for food and water to survive.

“If they find food and water in your home, then it becomes their permanent residence,” he says.

It’s advisable to always clean your kitchen especially before you go to sleep so that you can avoid food particles on floors because pests usually move at night.

“Preserving a clean floor keeps away roaches because their feeding chain will have been broken.”

Cracks and holes

He says cracks and holes in a home can also be a big cause of pests. While looking for shelter, many pests will end up in cold places such a wall cracks and holes, especially if it is a hot season.

He adds that fixing holes and cracks is a good way to keep your home free from household pests.

Untidiness

He says, since pests like disorganized places, it is better to avoid having untidiness in your house because a mess in the home serves as a hiding place for pests.

“If you want to keep your home free from pests, then you need to make sure that you remove any heaps of clothing and furniture. If you create free space in your home, then the pests will not get any place to hide.”

He adds that being organised might not happen overnight, but it is something that you need to consider.

“You have to make sure you utilize upper spaces because pests normally hide on the ground,” he says.

Darkness

Kalyango adds that darkness attracts pests. To avoid this, you have to make sure you provide enough light in every corner where pests can hide.

“When your house is dark, there are chances that you will deal with household pests for a long time because some of these reproduce from dark places such as under or behind the refrigerator, corners and under carpets,” he says.











