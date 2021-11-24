Prime

Why containerised housing is a growing trend in Uganda

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

Whether one uses repurposed shipping containers or imported prefabricated and customised materials, the use of containers in construction of home and offices is on the rise for a number of reasons.

Traditionally, brick and mortar, mud and wattle, wooden prefabricated houses and unipots, have been the commonest types of building materials that the local housing industry has depended on for ages.

