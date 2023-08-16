Why Mediterranean-style design is taking over our cities

Once in a while, an architectural design comes along that forever changes entire neighbourhoods. And for many suburbs in Kampala, that design is the Mediterranean design. Both investors and renters are drawn to it.

The investors are building them at fast pace and the renters are occupying them at even faster rate. One of the most noticeable aspects of this commercial property seems to be its impressive occupancy.

After more than two decades of an unprecedented property boom, the number of suburbs in the outskirts of most major towns in Uganda, particularly in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, has grown exponentially.

In the past, these suburbs were simply places where people went to sleep after working in the central business district (CBD).

They were characterised by residential properties with no commercial properties to write home about. Other than small shops and an occasional bland-looking storied structure with a supermarket on the ground floor, there have not been any commercial properties good enough to have you contemplating cutting ties with the CBD.

However, these new mini malls seem to be changing that. Most of them are designed with a Mediterranean inspiration so they feature elegant exteriors such as red roof tiles, stucco walls, ornate arches on entrances, fancy window sills and lintels, several beautiful balconies and so on. They usually come in two to three floors.

This style draws its inspiration from Italy, Portugal, Spain, and other countries around the Mediterranean Sea. It has been popular across the world for more than a century now as it was adopted by American architects at the beginning of the last century.

Properties built in this style exude timeless style and they seem to appeal to both business people and shoppers.

Irresistible beauty

Experts agree that these malls are pretty good looking. Many business people confirmed that they chose them over other commercial spaces because of their attractiveness.

Jane Nakku, who runs a small pub in one of the more prominent mini malls in Katale on Entebbe Road, says when she saw the building, she knew it would bring the right kind of customers to her business.

“A pub must be in a nice place for the simple reason that it is a hospitality business,” she says.

She says she was so impressed by the beauty of the structure that she paid 20 percent more money to occupy the space on the building than she would have paid elsewhere.

Property experts agree with Nakku. These mini malls trend to simply be too irresistible to people looking for commercial space because of their sheer grandeur.

Simon Peter Kazibwe is a design architect who has designed the blueprints of several of these malls. He believes the beauty has helped make them very desirable.

“The Mediterranean style of architecture has a way of turning any structure into a work of art. The style is not just popular in Uganda but all around the world,” he says.

Great examples of the more widely-known Mediterranean-style malls in Uganda include Acacia Mall in Kololo, Village Mall in Bugolobi and Imperial Mall in Entebbe. One might assume that other investors may have drawn their inspiration for this new mall from these more iconic bigger sisters.

They are not just popular with renters but they are also popular with shoppers because of their polished aura and a sense of modernity.

One shopper jokingly declared that one tends to feel that when you shop at this type of mall, you are bound to buy good quality products.

Work from home

According to industry expert, Grace Mutoni, who is a realtor and property manager, these malls have become popular because they came at exactly the right time.

“If Covid-19 taught us anything, it is that you can work from home. These malls are close to people’s homes and they are cheaper compared to the ones in downtown Kampala. This means that now I can work from Kyanja while I also live in Kyanja,” she says.

Mutoni says that there is no need to rent in town where you pay rent in dollars and rental space is measured in square meters when one can rent in these malls that just in a walkable distance from home.

“Also remember also that most businesses are small with more clientele online, so many no longer need large spaces like it was the case before online shopping. So people are running towards these beautiful malls to cut expenses,” Mutoni says.

According to several experts, these malls have tapped into the new need for people to work from home, or close to home, after spending two years of the Covid-19 lockdown enjoying the benefits of it. This partly explains why they are popular with renters.

But even more importantly, these malls have been able to combine aesthetics and practicability for them to convince prospective renters to cancel their tenancy agreements with buildings in the different CBD.

Why they are popular

According to Kazibwe, these malls have become popular with investors because they are cheaper to build compared to, for instance, residential properties.

“These malls are a great investment because while they are cheaper to build compared to residential properties, they bring in more income at a fraction of the stress. For example, while an apartment must be built in a nice developed suburb for them to be high-yielding, this new mall can be built in emerging suburbs where land is comparatively cheaper and you still make good money from rent.

“While one needs to spend huge amounts on complicated finishes for residential properties (windows, bathrooms, kitchen fittings, fancy ceilings), a mall only needs walls and floors. This makes these new malls cheaper for investors and thus attractive,” he says.

He adds, “I would not advise any of my clients to invest in apartments today unless they are really decided on it. If one is building to get great returns on investment, these malls are the best option.”

The efficiency

It deserves repeating that these mini malls are noticeably packed with businesses. People are starting to notice their popularity.

Simba Radio’s Aga Sekala recently tweeted thus: “These malls in the suburbs of Kyanja seem to have impressive occupancy. Will we see less duuka and more of these?”

Like he notes, these new malls are to be found in suburbs of major cities in the country. They are usually storied commercial structures typically built on small roadside plots, as small as 50X100 feet.

The floor plan is designed in an L-form or C-form, with the open end facing the road. The design allows the entire inside surface of the ‘C’ or “L” to get divided up into several shops, leaving the central space for parking and outside display.

This tends to be an efficient use of space because it increases the surface area for window shopping and all business owners feel like they have not been cheated out of the sweet spot on the building. That way, both the developer and the tenants are happy.

In this way, the new malls depart from the old malls. While older business structures were designed to have three or four shops facing the road, developers have found a more efficient way to attract more tenants.

Now the same size of building that would have four shops facing the road can have up to double that number, still facing the road.

More businesses can be oriented towards the road and traffic. Photo/Tony Mushoborozi

Death of traditional duuka?

Traditionally, the neighbourhood duuka was housed in a boxy, flat-faced structure with a hidden roof. The design was bland, cheap and easy to build, strictly utilitarian and nothing more.

It started becoming popular around the late 1980s and became country favorite, to be found everywhere from Kampala to the deepest villages in Uganda. It can still be found in the outskirts of Kampala. But this new mall may be the one finally lands a death blow to the duuka, at least in urban centres

While the new Mediterranean mall has not yet spread everywhere in the country, it may well take over the urban space and push the traditional duuka to death.

Affordable

Cost

The average cost of building one of these malls is about Shs600m according to Simon Peter Kazibwe, a design architect. Thisis for a mall that sits on a 50X100 ft plot of land with two floors. He says most of that cost goes to buttressing the load bearing aspects of the structure because as a business premise, one expects many people in the building on a daily basis and that weight must be planned for.

“If you want it cheaper, build it in bungalow style. That way you will spend less and even have more business space to let. This, however, requires that you have an expansive plot because instead of creating rental space by going vertical, you create more rental space by stretching it out horizontally,” Kazibwe, says.