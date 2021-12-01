Why tenant referencing might save you as a landlord 

Carrying out tenant referencing is one of the most important processes a landlord should undertake when choosing to rent out his premises/but oftentimes this is neglected, which could land one in trouble with security.

Mr Benon Karimunda, a retired police officer explains that tenant referencing is critical in determining and assessing the criminal record of that person intending to rent your premises. He says some people may want to gain access to your property by using false identity or incorrect information, adding that most of these may be criminals running away from security or working undercover to commit crimes.

“You have heard how some of the landlords of suspected criminals in the Kampala bomb attacks were fidgeting to explain to security on the details of these criminals, these risk or may be charged for abetting criminiality.How do you rent your premises to a person you have no detail about?” wonders Mr Karimunda.

Karimunda adds that tenant referencing may also help you to determine the behavior and character of the tenant you are bringing in. A tenant might forge some documents like letter from previous landlord, the LC village he was staying to show he or she is of a good character but as a landlord you should carry out official background check to ascertain if the information provided is authentic, for example pay a courtesy call to the people or authorities where he or she claims these documents originate.

“In some developed countries, it is a standard practice that a tenant produces a guarantor or referee before he is let into someone’s property .This helps to enhance security for you ,your tenants and property because in case of any tenant misbehaviour a guarantor or referee may be of much help ,” notes Mr Karimunda.

Mr Samson Kasasira,the Rwizi region police spokesperson says doing background checks about the tenants criminal record is very important .

“You can use local police, previous landlords, members of the community where the tenant moving in resided before, and the previous neighbour to do background checks on that tenant moving into your premises,” advises Mr Kasasira.

Mr Joseph Mukasa, a real estate dealer in Mbarara advises landlords that before putting up property for rent, they should have an idea of the type of tenants thus saving one athe risk of renting out your property to wrong people, including criminals.

He adds that a landlord should be ready with important questions to put up to tenants to render safety of their property.

“Money should not only be a key driver to letting that tenant in your property, not only for security reasons but also safety of your property.

Have ready questions for the tenant intending to move in your property such as, “what do you do and where do you work, where were you previously renting, your previous landlord and contact among others,” advises Mr Mukasa.

Key items for the landlord to note while carrying out tenant background check

● References of previous landlords, area he was staying (LC village) in the past three or two years.

● National identity cards

● Criminal record history- you can contact local police or authorities such as LC leaders

● Details of employment, job and title

● Home background including parents and siblings