Why windows suddenly break

A window that breaks all of a sudden with no apparent cause can be disconcerting. Experts give tips on how to prevent it?

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

Have you ever been in a house only to hear a window cracking? Apart from being an unexpected expense, a window that breaks all of a sudden is an inconvenience too.

Diana Kabagabe an engineer says, there are several things that could cause a window to break so easily. She says, some of the factors are beyond the builders or home owners’ control while others can be avoided.

Current stress

Common in double glazed windows, current stress happens when there is a big difference between temperatures inside and outside the house.

Kabagabe recommends allowing ample fresh air flow in the home to reduce stress.

“If you cannot manage the temperature make sure you clean them regularly with cold water to avoid temperature coming from outside,” she says.

Advertisement

Square and wide windows have their weight distributed evenly, however, longer windows with weight variances are exposed to more stress thus, a risk to abrupt breakage.

She adds that too much heat can usually cause damage on your window glasses that is why people provide some shelter for their windows outside to avoid direct sunshine.

Seasonal changes and the rising and falling temperatures which accompany them can begin to wear away at the integrity of glass and windows.

Damaged ends

Kabagabe notes that during manufacturing, transportation and installation, some glass get damaged along the edges. Since glasses expands and contracts, such a damage in the long run can lead to a spontaneous breakage.

“If it goes overlooked at the time of installation, it can result in unstructured breakage as the glass contracts and expands during temperature changes. Sometimes builders ignore such incidents not knowing that it can cause damage in the future, “she says.

She adds that you have to attend to the damage immediately to avoid more costs. It is advisable to replace windows glasses before the damage has worsened in your home.

“You have to make sure that the glasses you have bought do not have any damages which can cause losses while installing and these damages can be identified while buying,” She says

Improper installation

Some home owners end up with the wrong people for the job.

Installing glass, she says is not a walk in the park since it requires one to know the right dimensions, and about stress and pressure.

“When one hires an incompetent engineer, the chances of them gambling on site are many and in the future, you may see your windows simply breaking.”

She notes that the best way to avoid spontaneous breakage is by working with the right people from the time you intend to buy glasses.

“These will not only help ensure the installation is done right, they will recommend the right glass. At times in Uganda, people end up using glasses for purposes they are meant to perform,” she says.