Why you need a food steamer in your kitchen

Steaming is a cooking method that has been used for centuries around the world. Food cooked by steam instead of directly boiling it in water or frying in oil has been scientifically proven to be the best way to cook food.

When done correctly, steaming food is the healthiest way to prepare a meal since it locks in all the goodness without losing its flavour, texture or moisture. Also, there is no need to use cooking oil, which keeps your fat intake down and it is near impossible to burn or overcook your food as most electric steamers have pre-set programmes and timers.

Steamers are not just for vegetables, either; they can also be used to cook maize, cassava, meat, fish, shellfish, eggs (in their shells), pasta, grains and even puddings. Steaming vegetables also retains their cancer fighting compounds, many vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage contain cancer fighting components which are destroyed when overcooked. By steaming them at a low temperature the compounds will be maintained.

Warming cold food

A steamer is very effective for re- warming cold foods, prepared to be eaten dry, without having to dip them in water. A steaming pan can be used as an alternative for a microwave. You can use your steamer to warm rice, cassava, boiled maize and it can also be used to re-warm roasted/baked beef, chicken, fish or potatoes without them getting soggy.

Cooking matooke

For those that enjoy nicely steammed mashed matooke, but do not have the time to prepare it the traditional way, a steamer can help you cheat. All you have to do is get a banana leaf, place it in the steaming pan put in the matooke and secure it with a banana fiber, put water in the bottom pan and put the steaming pan on top of it and put the steamer on a source of heat. The matooke will be cooked by the steam and when ready, take it out mash it as usual in the banana leaves.

You even have the option of letting it simmer slowly, just in case you’re not yet ready to eat, the steam will keep it hot until it is ready to be served. It may not be as tasty as it is when done the traditional way but it is convenient for meal for two.

Types of stemmers

They are mainly two types; manual food steamer pans and electric food steamers.

Manual food steamers

Manual food steamers usually have the bottom pan in which the water is poured and the steaming pan with the holes, which sits on top of it. Some steamers are made up of more than one tier or layers with each sitting on top of the other giving you the room to cook different foods at the same time.

To prepare or to warm already cooked food, all you have to do is pour a reasonable amount of water in the pan at the bottom. The amount of water you put will depend on what you are cooking, place the steaming pan or tray with the little holes on top of the pan with water, put your vegetables or fish into the steaming pan, cover and put the steamer onto any source of heat.

When the water starts to boil, the water evaporating as steam is what will cook the food. You can keep adding some water in the water pan if necessary. It is always better to add hot water if available to maintain a standard temperature.

Electric food steamers

Electric food steamers work exactly like manual steamers but the only difference is that they are more user friendly based on the fact that they are automatic. With an electric food steamer all you have to do is put water into water compartment and then the food into to the steaming pan or pans depending on how many tiers the steamer contains. Cover and switch it on. The steamer turns itself-off when the food is ready. They give you the option to set a timer and, regulate heat.

Some electric steamers have a specific cooking setting for different foods, others contain separate compartments that can cook two different foods simultaneously, but at different temperatures. Another advantage with an electric food steamer is that it cooks way faster a manual steamer, electric steamers are designed in such a way that the steam is comes from both the bottom and top of the steamer.

Prices

You can buy a food steamer from the supermarket or downtown Kampala. However, manual steamers are more accessible than electric ones. You can get yourself a manual food steamer from Carrefour Supermarket in Lugogo, Capital shoppers in any Quality Supermarket branch. Large and medium sized steamers range between Shs170,000 and Shs250,000, depending on the size and layers.

For pocket friendly prices and variety, I would recommend you go to Superior Complex on Ben Kiwanuka Street. Here you will find much more variety in terms of make and size. You can get yourself a durable steamer from prices as low as Shs55,000 to Shs180,000 it all depends on your taste and the size you want.

A small pan steamer with only one steaming pan will cost between Shs50,000 and Shs 70,000 while a medium steamer costs between Shs70,000 and Shs80,000, a large pan steamer ranges between Shs120,000 and Shs150,000 depending on the wholesaler/retailer.

Online