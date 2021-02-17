Why you need to increase your land value

Land is one of the biggest assets. Yet, for different reasons, some land owners will fail to find a buyer for their property.

By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

Land is an asset. In a bid to invest, people often chose to put their money in assets they are sure are likely to appreciate than depreciate.

It is what makes land ideal most of the times. Yet, even with a piece of land, one may fail to sell at the desired price or even time.

This could be because the land is not giving potential buyers what they want, has ongoing disputes around it or its documents have not fully been processed.

However, there are tips one can follow to sell off land easily; you could call it adding value to the land, to make it profitable.

Accessibility

Accessibility is fluid and thus can be defined in many ways.

Advertisement

It is impossible to talk about land value without talking about accessibility. The more the piece of land has access to a trading centre, electricity, water connection or services such as hospitals and schools, the more its value goes up.

Now, even when you’re hell-bent on turning your plot of land into a goldmine, there are things in the accessibility box you may not readily tick.

For instance, you may help in getting electricity connection closer to your land, but can never be in position to put there a market, school, church or hospital nearby.

But that does not mean that you cannot try.

For instance, you can easily negotiate having visible pathways that can make the land easily accessible both on foot or vehicle.

“Land may have all the good qualities but the moment it is inaccessible, most potential buyers will be turned off,” Gordon Ampe, a real estate dealer in Mbarara, says.

Improving the appearance

Improving the appearance of the land is also key in attracting potential buyers. Bushy land with shrubs, poor sanitation may not appeal to those that could be considering to buy it. Landscaping could also improve the general outlook; “This is any activity that could modify the visible features of an area, it may include planting a garden to beautify the place,” Ampe says.

Adding utilities such as water and electricity within your land can also improve its value. Does that area have access to safe and clean water, what about power? These are some of the questions land buyers always ask. Though it may seem expensive to have utilities in your land, especially those allocated far away from city or towns, having this in place improves chances of selling your land but can also attract good pricing.

Avoid idle land

Do not let your land remain idle. Farming can improve the value of your land. A farm or a plantation can improve the value of your land and attract a likely buyer easily.

Another quality that can add value to your land is surveying. Land surveying verifies and ensures that all the details of the land in question are very accurate and up-to-date. However most people are very reluctant to undertake this.

Land surveying

Land surveying verifies and ensures that all the details of the land in question are very accurate and up-to-date. However, most people are very reluctant to undertake this. Land surveying makes a buyer more comfortable when purchasing your property.