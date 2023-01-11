World’s first smart cutting board 

The ChopBox combines five gadgets into one amazing cutting board. Traditional knife blocks and cutting boards with gouges and scrapes can harbor harmful bacteria and germs. But who thinks to sanitise their knife? Now you can place your knife in between the two cutting surfaces and activate the small but powerful 254nm UVC light to sanitise up to three knives at once. Just one minute of UVC light exposure is guaranteed to kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria and is safe for all humans.

With two cutting surfaces, you can switch between raw meat and seafood to other foods without ever having to worry about cross-contamination. You can also use the smaller cutting board for food scraps, as an area to store cut foods, and for transferring your chopped food to the stove.

The built-in scale is part of the cutting board on the left hand side. You can measure your ingredients in grams, ounces, pounds and kilogrammes. The middle button on the control panel is used to switch between grams, ounces, pounds and kilogrammes with a single long-press.

Unlike traditional kitchen timers which can only go up to 59 minutes, the ChopBox timer has a longer readout and can be set for up to nine hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds, so even big meals and slow cooker meals can be set on this timer.

There are two different knife sharpeners built into the ChopBox. One is made from diamond stone and the other is made of ceramic stone, so you can pick your level of sharpness. The sharpeners are replaceable. Buy parts via Kickstarter, or You will receive a survey after the campaign is over to add on replacement parts.

There is a groove surrounding the cutting surface on the larger cutting surface for catching any juices from falling off and onto your counter, clothing, or floor.