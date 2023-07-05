Yes, your home can be stylish and child-friendly too

Many parents feel they have to compromise their style for the comfort of their children but with careful consideration one can achieve aesthetic satisfaction, safety, durability, longevity and sustainability in their home design.

Functionality and style

Faridah Namugerwa, is a proud homeowner who found a satisfying solution for maintaining a stylish home where children are accommodated too. The mother of three children all under 10, reveals that her former aesthetic was mostly contemporary, which meant sharp angles and plenty of glass, which would be disastrous for young children.

“My home is still very contemporary but not the kind that would cause concern, especially when the children are playing indoors. I have replaced all the hard furniture with comfortable soft couches where the children can easily nap, the materials are easy to clean and the neutral colours create an environment that feels relaxed and is relaxing,” says Namugerwa.

She encourages parents not to shy away from certain colour palettes because of children because there are always ways around that challenge. For instance one can get furniture or wall paint that can be wiped down to keep it clean.

“You can also teach the children the importance of keeping their environment neat without making them feel as if they are being restricted. When you involve them and give them the right motivation, they will respond positively,” she says.

Her home combines functionality and style from choice of furniture, colours to the placement of things in relation to the space flow in the home.

“I allowed myself not to let my home become one of those where things have become neglected because of children or where the policy is look-but-do not-touch. Most of the pieces in my home are meant to be touched, within reason and those that are beyond the safety of tiny hands, I have found creative ways to incorporate them. This way, I am surrounded by things that I love and this gives me joy when entertaining friends or just hanging out with my family,” Namugerwa says.

One of these ways is finding unique decor pieces that are playful yet durable all built for multipurpose use. This keeps my environment looking youthful, personal, colourful and fun.

Parenting tool

Zainab Sula, a décor expert says to create an environment that is both chic and child-friendly one should approach it as a natural extension of the life they want their children to live. Children get inspiration from their surroundings and this includes design choices.

“A fun and bright vibe environment is great for the child’s growth and development. So filling your space little knickknacks they can play with without supervision is a great design choice,” Sula says.

She also recommends solid pieces that give children a sense of stability.

“Get furniture that is uniquely shaped but is strong enough to support the child’s weight in case they climb on it. It is also important that the children understand and treat the furniture and their environment in general with respect and care,” Sula recommends.

Sula says another way to teach children to care for their surroundings is availing a lot of storage spaces where they can keep their toys after playing with them.

“This will teach them responsibility and the value of a tidy and neat environment,” Sula says.

The ideal furniture for a home with children should be soft and low to the ground to allow easy accessibility for everyone.

Mininalism is suitable

Christine Kamwine, a mother of two chose to continue with the modern, monochromatic and minimalist décor she had before starting a family. My furniture is easy to clean because I can easily wash and change the slipcovers as and when I want. I invested in rugs that are durable and have colours that can accommodate and inspire child play,” says Kamwine.

The family’s home has an open floor plan which has been decorated to create space and softness.

“The less clutter you have in the home the more fun children find in those spaces. As a minimalist, this made it easy for me to look for things that are multi-purpose. For example, instead of coffee table I use an ottoman which also serves as storage,” she says.

Because of the lack of physical walls in their shared space, they have established boundaries in their bedrooms.

“Every person’s room is their personal sanctuary where no one else is allowed to intrude. Also everyone is allowed to decorate their space the way they feel like,” she says.

Interest the children

John Francis Ssebalu says what he wanted more than anything were wide open spaces for the children to run around about.

“So we designed our home to have spacious rooms, big beautiful windows and high ceilings. We also created an easy flow between the interior and the exterior, which makes it feel clean and seamless,” he says.

Ssebalu, who loves everything vintage says his home has elegant vintage furniture which perfectly fills the space without cluttering it up.

“Our walls are covered with art pieces that depict our traditions and objects that celebrate our culture. We have a lot of bark cloth, cowrie shells, spears and shields, which our children are happy to show them off to their friends and other guests because they have been taught to value them,” the father of four teenagers says.