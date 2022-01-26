You do not need soil to grow these plants

An air plant hanging in a shade and growing off a mango tree. PHOTOs/promise twinamukye

By  Desire Mbabaali

What you need to know:

Some plants absorb their nutrients from the air and others thrive in water. Knowing where to grow the different plants will give you an opportunity to grow unique plants.

Whether you just do not  like the hussle that comes with working with soil as a medium of planting flowers/ plants, do not have any soil around you or just like the idea of going soilless, these alternatives for planting beautiful flowers by using other media are definitely options to look into whether you are planning on indoor or outdoor gardening, with limited space.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.