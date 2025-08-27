You will soon be able to power your house with your electric car

This year, dozens of new models of electric vehicles have hit the market, and more are coming. New models of battery electric and plug-in hybrids come with bigger batteries. The average battery electric now has a range of more than 400 kilometres. But until now, there is been a missing piece of the puzzle. The batteries in most new electric cars are huge, much larger than a typical home battery. A BYD Seal might have a battery capacity of 60 to 80 kilowatt hours (kWh), while the average home battery installed in Australia is 11 to 12 kWh.

So why you cannot plug your car in and power your house?

Soon, you will be able to. The suite of technologies already exists. They are known as vehicle to grid (V2G), where you export power to the grid, vehicle to house (V2H), where you run your house off your car and vehicle to load (V2L), where you run electric devices off your car. There is a cost, you need a bidirectional charger able to send power both to and from the car. But experts expect substantial benefits. With V2G, you can sell power back to the grid at peak times, helping the grid stay stable. With V2H, you can weather power outages or even go off grid. V2L would be useful for campers and tradies. When you pick your next electric vehicle (EV), you will not be buying just a car, you will be buying a household battery on wheels. Electric car batteries have much larger capacities than home batteries, and could power household appliances for longer.

Why should we be excited about this?

As more car owners go electric, the size of the battery fleet on Australian roads and driveways is growing fast. Without V2G, these batteries are just used for one thing – to make a car, truck or bus operate. But these batteries could do much more. Australia’s electric fleet is now over 180,000. If the average battery pack size was 50kWh, it would represent a giant distributed battery of 9 gigawatt hours. For energy authorities, this fleet of batteries presents a huge opportunity. At times of peak demand, they could offer financial incentives for EV owners to discharge to the grid. Used carefully, EV batteries could avert blackouts. A decentralised power source is more resilient to shocks. It could mean avoiding the need to fire up expensive gas plants at times of peak demand. For EV owners, the financial incentives could be enough to let their cars be used to keep the grid stable. In testing, early V2G users have been able to turn large power bills into power payments. Many carmakers are moving towards including V2G.

By Syed M Nawazish Ali



