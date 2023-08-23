



For some unknown reasons, many of us do not know that each room in our homes requires a dustbin. I think the fact that we associate our dust bins with waste could be one of the reasons we confine them to the kitchen or outside. But your dustbin does not have to necessarily look like trash.

Decorative dustbins go beyond the utilitarian nature of traditional trash cans. They are waste containers designed not only for practical use but also to enhance the aesthetics of a space.

This is because they incorporate design elements, materials and finishes that make them visually appealing and complementary to various interior styles, hence explaining the phenomena “why your dust bin does not have to look like trash.”

Types

Typically viewing from the perspective of new home designs, many home owners are choosing uniqueness and are looking forward to turning their homes into a more luxurious feel and look.

Therefore, choosing to purchase decorative bins has become the new normal. Why? The bins do not only store waste but allow room for storage of other items such as new and old clothes, books, you can name it.

Jordan Kiguli, an interior designer from Kyaliwajala, a Kampala suburb, says, “Whether you are aiming for elegance, playfulness or a specific theme, there is likely to be a decorative bin out there to suit your needs.”

There are two main types of decorative dustbins and these include traditional and modern/ contemporary bins.

Whereas traditional bins have classic designs and are often made of metal or plastic with enhancing patterns such as vintage and conventional settings, modern bins usually feature sleek lines, minimalistic designs and are made from materials like stainless steel, plastic or even glass, thus focusing on purposeful and cleanliness aesthetics.

The traditional and modern decorative bins thus include the following;

Designer bins

They are more like printings designed on a bin in form of any art. It could be someone’s face, craft designs, or flowers, music icons, animations. Generally, their purpose blends with artistic expressions.

Rustic

These often have a weathered or aged appearance that makes them unique. If you as a home owner are tired of clutter such as books, towels, clothes, toys, this is a good option for storage.

Animal-shaped

These types of bins are designed in excitable shapes of animals or other playful designs that make them suitable for children’s rooms.

Wicker bins

They are made from natural materials like straws, plant origins such as reeds, bamboo and they give a light and airy vibe to a space (beach home feel.) They can be used for laundry storage for adults and also keeping children’s clothes and toys such as dolls.

Patterned

These have vibrant colours and intricate patterns. The colours include pastels such as peach, grey, cream and light blue that can fit in every décor aesthetic.



Decorative dustbins go beyond the utilitarian nature of traditional trash cans. Photo/Courtesy

Features

When choosing a decorative bin, as a home owner, considering features that enhance usability, preference, convenience and space where you plan to place the bin is key.

Kiguli says, “These features can make the bins more convenient to use, more suited to specific purposes, and better aligned with your interior design preferences.”

They include lids to conceal contents and control odour, foot pedals that allow one to open the lid without using their hands, compartments that allowing sorting of waste, and wheels to easily move the bin once it is full.

Other features are child-proof locks, recycling symbols, inner liners, and motion sensors.

Materials and maintenance

Decorative bins are complex level items difficult to maintain and take care of due to the fact that they offer unique aesthetics and functionalities.

They are made of materials like textile/ fabric, ceramic, marble, acrylic, metal, plastic, wood, glass, rattan, leather, concrete and so on.

Choosing either materials depends on how much effort a home owner is willing to put into keeping the bin in good condition. This can help in ensuring that the bin remains hygienic, visually appealing and sustainable over time.

There various maintenance tips one can use to keep their decorative bins clean and durable. These tips are short and long term and include;

Practising regular cleaning of both the interior and exterior by using mild detergents and warm water to clean surfaces of the bin. This helps to prevent odours and stains.

Additionally, wiping down the dustbin using a damp cloth helps to remove spills, dirt and dust.

Some bins have dividers for the different types of waste (wet and dry waste) and thus separating them helps to reduce the need for sorting later.

Locally, many home owners use deodorising materials such as ash, coffee husks that they place at the bottom of the bin to keep unpleasant smells away and replace them periodically.

Washing and replacing cloth liners or bags respectively helps to minimise odours and leakages.

Also, maintenance of machines starts with regular checkup. As a home owner, if your bin has a pedal or sensor mechanisms, it is important to lubricate moving parts periodically to ensure the bin functions properly. Further still, it is also important to inspect the bin for any signs of wear and tear such as loose hinges to prevent further damage.

Where to buy

They can be found in big supermarkets such as Carrefour, home decor and accessories stores, online retailers, craft fairs and artisan markets, design studios and galleries.

Cost

The The cost of decorative bins widely varies depending on the brand, size, material, design, features and the overall quality.