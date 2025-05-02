‘Break the hierarchies and see results’

What kind of environment have you created for people to thrive in your organisation? I have tried to see that everyone feels valued. I acknowledge everyone, from the people that work in the kitchen, compound to the top workers. I try to break the hierarchies. The cook feels as much valued as my senior manager. This is through giving the team opportunity to freely express themselves. For me, team work is what makes the dream work. Unless everyone plays their part, then the whole cannot be.

I throw people into the deep end because I want them to believe that they can be the best they can be. Even those that take themselves as juniors will be taken to places they did not expect to go. I need them to grow and get exposed, so I take risks with them. I ask them to go and represent me at certain meetings. I try to develop their confidence. This makes them understand that you trust and believe in them. I mentor people and make a it deliberate to meet everyone and find out how they are doing, their idea of what we should change and do. I do not have a big team, so I am able to sit with the askari, for example and ask him about his job and interests.

Who would you say has inspired you to get to where you are?

I have had the privilege of learning from different leaders. My first ever boss, Deogratious Yiga, taught me quite a lot, especially giving people, including young people, a chance. He gave me chance as an intern, allowed me to become a volunteer and continued to throw me into spaces that enabled me grow and build confidence. He is a great leader.

I also had the opportunity to work under Simba Masinga, the then country director for ChildFund International. From him I learnt the ability to value people, and express humility. He taught me that you do not have to know it all as a leader, you just need to tap into the different strengths of your team members. I have been trained at Oxford University in the UK in leadership and lastly, I also read the Bible a lot. I see Jesus Christ as a great leader.

What professional ethics do you uphold as a leader?

Integrity. I think it is good for people to feel safe with you. Integrity cuts across in information handling and transparency. There is nothing to hide and if there is nothing to hide, then there is nothing to fear. I tell my team the money we have and how we are going to use it. The beauty with this is that it motivates people to work hard. When they realise that they need to make more money, then they give in all they can. Respect for people without title and position is key. I believe we are all human beings. If I am the top leader, I am as equal as the person who serves tea.

What is the biggest crisis you have handled?

I have dealt with disagreements with our partners. It was a crisis because it threatened to become a legal case. This would tarnish the image of the organisation and the other party was not willing to have a conversation about solving this amicably. One thing I have learnt is to remain humble regardless, and I will give you your ego if you want – the end justifies the means. Humbling myself even when I should not, is another way to success. I also believe that the hardest thing to manage is people.

Walk us through your career and leadership journey.

I was gifted in leadership right from primary school. I was a head prefect at Uganda Martyrs S.S Namugongo. That was a very pivotal moment and a privilege in my life. It gave me an opportunity to interact closely with the headteacher and he mentored me. He taught me values I still practice today. He told me never to say no to someone with an issue. Think about what they have told you and only return and say No after thinking about it.

When I joined Makerere University, I did a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Social Administration. I finished my degree in 2006, joined an organisation called African Network for the Prevention and Protection against Child Abuse and Neglect Uganda headed by Deogratious Yiga. I joined as an intern. When I graduated, I became a volunteer, then was promoted to assistant officer and higher ranks thereafter. That is the organisation that introduced me to child protection and child affairs. I was there for about five years.

How did Yiga instil in you the leadership habit of trusting teams to deliver work?

While at Anppcan Uganda, I was sent on an exchange program to Liberia, in West Africa which exposed me to another side of the world. It was a challenging assignment but gave me an opportunity to exercise resilience, built me in character and respect for diversity.