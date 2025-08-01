‘Continuous learning key to staying ahead’

“My role includes collaborating across teams to ensure our goals align with consumer needs and the organisation’s objectives. To get to where I am, I maintain clear boundaries between my personal and professional life has been crucial to my success. By ensuring a healthy balance, I have been able to stay focused, make thoughtful decisions, and avoid burnout. I have also cultivated a strong social capital, building and nurturing relationships that provide mutual support and opportunities for growth. Embracing the different seasons of life, each with its challenges and lessons, has allowed me adapt, learn, and thrive personally and professionally. My religious faith also plays a pivotal role in keeping me grounded.

As a leader...

My career is grounded in a few essential traits; strategic long-term thinking, research-driven decision-making, and the ability to listen and respond thoughtfully. As a leader, I believe in fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment where every team member's voice is heard and valued. The mentorship I have received throughout my career has been pivotal, and I am deeply committed to continuing this cycle of learning and growth.

Career lessons

The Covid-19 pandemic was challenging as I led the marketing and communication team through Equity Bank’s rebranding. This experience tested our resilience and adaptability, requiring us to rethink strategies and embrace new approaches amidst uncertainty. We had to navigate the sudden shift to remote work, the impact of the pandemic on consumer behaviour, and the need for sensitive communication. Also, transitioning from banking to the insurance sector, both highly regulated industries, underscored the critical importance of agility. It taught me that true innovation lies in finding ways to evolve while staying deeply aligned with core values, ensuring that we continue to serve our customers and communities with integrity, even in the face of adversity.

Adapting to change

To stay relevant, I have embraced continuous learning. Todate, I stay up to date with emerging trends in marketing and communications, particularly in technology and AI. I encourage you to adopt a similar approach in your career, as continuous learning is key to staying ahead in our fast-paced industry.

Mentorship is vital

Mentorship has been an essential pillar in my career growth. I am particularly grateful to Rose Thou, who took a chance on me right after university, believing in my potential before I even knew what it truly meant to be a leader. Her support and the hands-on learning experiences she provided were instrumental in helping me build the foundation for my success. Today, I dedicate much of my time to empowering the new generation, particularly Gen Z professionals, to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving workplace. In an increasingly digital environment, I focus on helping them develop skills that allow them to thrive, embrace technology, and lead with confidence in a world where change is the only constant.

Nuggets from a mentor

I consistently tell my mentees to “own that space”. I encourage them to fully embrace their roles and be bold in contributing their ideas, as this sets them apart as leaders. In marketing, success often lies in the smallest details; every choice, every campaign, every message matters. I remind them that their ability to listen proactively and to genuinely understand the perspectives of others is what fosters both personal growth and collaborative success.

How to identify a mentor

When seeking a mentor, it is crucial to look beyond their position and focus on their reputation, integrity, and the strength of their social capital. A great mentor should be someone whose values align with yours and who can push you beyond your comfort zone to unlock your full potential. Mentors are not just there to offer advice; they should model excellence in their actions, challenging you not only to excel in your career but to grow as a well-rounded individual. A true mentor empowers you to think critically, act decisively, and become the best version of yourself.

Hardest career decision

One of the hardest career decisions I made was transitioning from the banking sector to the insurance industry. The decision required me to completely shift my mindset and adapt to a different regulatory environment and market dynamics. It involved a great deal of introspection and reflection, as I had to step out of my comfort zone to embrace something new. However, this decision ultimately broadened my skill set, opened new career opportunities, and allowed me to grow in ways I had not anticipated. Being open to new opportunities has growth potential that comes with stepping out of your comfort zone.

Boxes I would like to tick

Looking forward, I am committed to continuing my growth as both a leader and a mentor. I aim to leave a legacy by shaping the future of marketing in Uganda and beyond, particularly in how businesses interact with their customers and adapt to technological advancements. I also strive to nurture and mentor others, helping them succeed in a world that is becoming more interconnected and fast-paced. My goal is to empower others to reach their full potential, just as I was empowered by those who mentored me.”

The dream