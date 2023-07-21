‘I approach everything like it is the optimum job’ 

How would you say you got where you are today?

By utilising every opportunity, doing my best at each stage and not dwelling too much on whether it is an ideal job or situation at a particular point of my life. I just approach everything as if it was the optimum opportunity at the time.

What was your first job?

It was a concoction of many things; I was supposed to be a legal assistant but I was really everything. I was a secretary, note-taker, coffee maker, file carrier and did anything that needed to be done in the office.

What did you learn from that?

It is very easy to be disgruntled about one’s current situation. When you come out of university, you are very entitled and you demand to be seen as a professional. However, in the real world, opportunities come in various, unexpected shapes. The administrative work I did after law school, taught me to value opportunity. My ability to be versatile at my first job opened me up to unimaginable opportunities very early in my career and kickstarted my path to a diverse career. That is the lesson I learnt from there.

Somewhere along the way, you had a stint on FM radio, did it also carry any lessons for the person you have become?

I learnt a lot while working as a radio presenter but I also learnt a lot of life skills from other “jobs” that I did, such as running a sports club that my mother had been contracted to manage.

I was required to make sure that the pool and the squash courts were cleaned and ready for the members. I was also responsible for the bar and was constantly carrying crates of beer and soda, taking opening and closing stock of the bar drinks and tallying revenue. All those things allowed me to look at my abilities in a wider sense than just my legal qualification. It was a strong part of building character.

Right now, if I had to do something outside of my legal domain, I could do it. I am happy to explore and find excitement in facets outside what I studied. I think it makes my experiences a little richer.

In your position, what are some of the mentoring traits you pass on to those around you?

One of the things I talk to young people about is managing the current pressure of making it now. Life is a process. You may not be in the money now, but if you are diligent, you will lay a strong foundation for the future. Your success in the future is more important than transient monetary gain. If you utilise your talents diligently and consistently, a medal awaits you at the end. We know that the environment has changed significantly and there is more pressure on young people today , especially since they can easily compare themselves to young people elsewhere, but the fact remains that there is no shortcut to life.

If you are to invite someone for coffee – dead or alive –who would that be and what would you talk about?

My mother and father. I thought I would only need parents as a younger person, but I find that I need some kind of parenting at each stage of my life. I think I would have a fascinating coffee conversation with my parents about how to remain human in this age of technology, disruption and AI takeover.

How do you excel at work and ensure the other facets of life do not suffer?

In the course of my career, I have learnt through mistakes and instances where I have not given enough attention to the other facets of my life. I have hit a few rocks along the way by not giving myself enough time to rest, or adequate time to my family. I am wiser now that I am older and I am making more conscious efforts to give my spouse more time.