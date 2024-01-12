‘I have learnt that meetings can be time wasters’

Take us through your career journey to where you are today?

My journey in advocacy has largely been driven by passion and the quest for continuous self-improvement through reading and learning from others in the sector. I have been in this field for 11 years now and worked with different organisations such as the Teso Anticorruption Coalition, the Lutheran World Federation and Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group. In modern advocacy, it is not just about talking but constructive engagement, backed up by research. Advocacy also requires persuasive arguments which has brought me to equip myself with public speaking skills.

You speak more about advocacy than law, which is your first qualification. Do you ever practice law?

In Uganda, practicing law has been construed to mean that one represents clients in court. This is a narrow view.When I deploy my legal skills in areas of advocacy such as legal analysis, I am actually practicing law. So, in that context, I consider myself a practicing lawyer.

While doing your work, what are some of the loopholes you have observed in your field?

Health is a very crucial area. The constitution provides for the right to life without any form of discrimination based on economic, social and any other distinctions. However, it remains in the preserve for a few who are able to afford it. I urge the government to establish a favourable legal and policy environment that ensures that everyone regardless of their setting is able to access healthcare service delivery.

What does the country’s legal framework in relation to health systems look like from your view?

Our current legal and policy framework in relation to health, especially sexual and reproductive health, is largely shaped by the religious and cultural construct of our society as opposed to available evidence.

Teenage pregnancies has for a bigger part of the last 20 years stagnated at 25 percent, but as a country we have shied away from taking bold evidence based on legal and policy reforms that address this challenge. To change the situation, we need a fundamental shift towards evidence-based legislation.

Who is your favourite author and which books are you reading currently?

My favourite author is Priya Parker whose book, The Art of Gathering: How we meet and why it matters talks about meeting science, facilitation and how to use meetings to run better organisations. I also learnt that meetings can be time wasters.

What is your advice to young professionals?

Young people should prioritise continuous learning to build on existing knowledge. Your brand sells you. Work hard to project and defend that brand, when you have an opportunity to talk to people in every environment and situation.

What challenges have you encountered in your career over the years and how did you resolve them?

Sensational stories and conspiracy theories attract coverage as opposed to evidence-based stories. A number of progressive laws have been frustrated because of biased and sometimes erroneous reporting about the proposed law.