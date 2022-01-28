‘I knew I was never going to be employed for too long’

Divine Ndhlukula, one of Zimbabwe’s most successful entrepreneurs, uses her status to empower women. PHOTOs/bird.

By  Bird

What you need to know:

Trailblazer. Divine Ndhlukula is one of Zimbabwe’s most successful entrepreneurs. Her success highlights the potential for women business owners to impact even the most male-dominated sectors in Africa.

“I appeal to the world; the storytellers, advertisers, and marketers to stop reinforcing, damaging gender stereotypes through their communications and start working with girls and young women to share diverse stories of girl power,” Divine Ndhluka says, urging her fast-growing network.

