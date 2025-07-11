What does your job entail?

As national director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Uganda, I oversee the implementation of the award programme across Uganda. This includes strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, youth outreach, programme quality assurance, team leadership, and ensuring we remain aligned with the global standards of the Foundation.

How did you get this job?

It has been a journey of service, learning, and resilience. I began by working in youth-focused initiatives and educational programmes, gradually building networks, skills, and experience. Consistency, mentorship, and a strong sense of purpose have been key pillars of my growth. I began my journey with the Award as a volunteer, later serving as the operations lead and online resource manager. This role allowed me to work directly with young people, schools, and institutions across Uganda, building the capacity of award leaders and managing national expeditions. Through dedication, consistent results, and a deep commitment to the Award’s mission, I was entrusted with the position. This promotion reflects both my growth within the programme and the confidence the Board and stakeholders have placed in me.

What is your leadership style?

I believe in transformational leadership – motivating others to reach their potential and empowering teams to own the vision. My guiding mantra is: Leadership is not about position, but impact.

Who or what has been pivotal in shaping your career journey, and how?

Several mentors have walked the journey with me – educators, faith leaders, and sector professional, who not only believed in my potential but also held me accountable. The values instilled in me from my early education continues to shape my work ethic and leadership approach.

How are you using your career experience to benefit others?

Through the programme, I help young people from diverse backgrounds develop life skills, confidence, and a spirit of service. I also mentor emerging leaders, support capacity-building initiatives for youth workers, and advocate for policies that support youth development.

What has been your most challenging career phase?

Handling a high-profile royal visit from my boss, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), in March last . I had never managed such a high-level engagement before joining the Award, and the expectations were immense. However, with the unwavering support and guidance of our strong and committed Board of Trustees, we were able to plan and execute the visit smoothly and successfully. It was a great learning experience in diplomacy, logistics, and leadership under pressure. What is that one stick-out crisis you have handled? During an Award expedition, we encountered a sudden weather disruption that threatened participant safety. Quick decision-making, coordination with emergency responders, and calm leadership helped us manage the situation safely without halting the entire activity. It reaffirmed the importance of preparedness and adaptability.

What career advice has been most impactful to you?

“Do not chase titles – chase purpose.” This has helped me focus on creating value and leaving impact wherever I serve. What do you know now that you wish you knew when you were younger? That growth takes time and is not always linear. I have learned that patience, persistence, and self-reflection are just as important as ambition.

What networks have been key in your career growth?

I am part of ‘The International Award Foundation (IAF)’ which has been a cornerstone in offering me global insights, training, and mentorship. Then the educational institutions and school networks which have enabled widespread implementation of the Award as well as the DofE Africa Regional network that has also provided crucial peer learning and shared strategies for scaling impact.

What is on your career wishlist?

I aim to contribute to shaping national and continental youth development frameworks, especially by integrating non-formal education into mainstream systems. I also hope to mentor a new generation of African youth leaders who are values-driven, innovative, and socially conscious.

How do you intend to achieve your wish list?

My strategic priorities include scaling the Award to all regions of Uganda, investing in leadership by training more award leaders, assessors, and alumni ambassadors. Also, expanding access by working with underserved schools and communities. I would like to leverage technology by using the online record book and digital platforms to streamline participant tracking and storytelling as well as monitoring impact.



