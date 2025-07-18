‘Leadership should leave a structure behind’

What inspired your move into corporate communications?

It is purpose. I have always had a desire to shift narratives and change how institutions are perceived. In essence, when I began my career, I had a role to rebuild public trust in government institutions.

What was your first job like, and what lessons did you learn?

My first formal role was at the Uganda Revenue Authority where I joined as a communications officer. At the time, URA had a negative public image and was often referred to as the “den of thieves.” Although the environment was challenging, I learnt early on, that if you want to change a brand, you have to start from the inside out. We focused heavily on internal communications, shaping how staff perceived themselves, not just as employees, but as key players serving the nation. Here, I helped lead internal campaigns that encouraged a sense of service and unwavering integrity among staff, introducing themes such as “We Are Your Friends” to humanise officers and reconnect them with the public.

We also built a culture of ownership, where every staff member understood that their behavior affected how the public perceived the institution. At the same time, we worked on repositioning URA externally through nationwide campaigns like “My Taxes Work” and “Because of You,” which showed Ugandans the tangible benefits of paying taxes. I also helped establish URA’s tax education system and launched the URA TV Studio, a platform that allowed us to produce authentic, consistent content and engage taxpayers directly. Learning that transformation requires vision, integrity and consistency, these campaigns only succeeded because the internal mindset had shifted first, which experience then reinforced a vital lesson. Lasting brand change starts with culture, not just replacing cosmetics like logos or slogans.

You recently stepped down from your role at Uganda Baati. How do you feel about this transition?

It has been a deeply rewarding chapter, both personally and professionally. When I joined the company, the corporate affairs department did not exist, so I helped build it from the ground up, thus creating the structures and strategies that drive the company’s communications today. During my tenure, the brand’s reputation grew significantly. The key milestones I am proud of include leading the 60th Anniversary campaign, celebrating Uganda Baati’s legacy with a nationwide campaign and a commemorative magazine. I also launched the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation and Vocational Institute to bridge the manufacturing skills gap by empowering youth and women. We also successfully influenced policy through active engagement with industry associations, advocating for stronger government support for local manufacturing. While proud of what we achieved, this transition is an opportunity to extend my experience beyond Uganda Baati.

How do you go about raising a brand profile?

Raising a brand profile requires a strategic, multi-layered approach that connects with both internal and external audiences. At Uganda Baati, we started by building a strong foundation internally such as developing clear communication structures and fostering a culture where every employee understood their role in representing the brand. Externally, we focused on telling authentic, relevant stories that resonated with our customers and stakeholders. This included nationwide campaigns that highlighted our history, quality, and contribution to Uganda’s development. We also engaged actively in industry forums and policy advocacy to position Uganda Baati as a leader and trusted voice in the steel sector. Consistent media engagement, public education on product quality, and collaboration with government and industry bodies helped build trust and credibility. Ultimately, raising a brand profile is about aligning your communication with the values and needs of your audience, while maintaining integrity and delivering tangible value.

From your experience working in both government and the private sector, what core values guide true, successful leadership?

I have found that successful leadership is grounded in a few non-negotiable values. The first is integrity, especially in environments where temptation is real and public trust is fragile. Whether managing budgets or speaking for an institution, your credibility is your most valuable currency. Having a vision is also key. A leader must see beyond the day-to-day and steer their team toward long-term impact. At both URA and Uganda Baati, I was fortunate to work with leadership that believed in building for the future, not just fixing for the present. Finally, consistency. Whether it is in your message, decisions, or day-to-day conduct, people should know exactly what you stand for. In both sectors, I have witnessed that when leaders shift with every trend or pressure, teams lose focus. But when you are consistent, with your values, vision, and steadyiness, people feel safe to innovate, take ownership, and drive results. This drives you to empowerment which is crucial as great leaders raise others.

Looking back, what legacy did you leave at Uganda Baati?

I believe I left strong systems, empowered people, and a respected brand with a credible voice in the steel industry. Today, Uganda Baati stands on firm ground with structures that future teams can build on. I am proud to have contributed to a legacy that is visible and sustainable.

In your new role as CEO of Node Group, what is your vision?

Node Group already has a solid legacy in communications, marketing, and digital strategy. My vision is to build on that foundation and take the agency continental, to position it as Africa’s most influential communications powerhouse. We want to help brands do more than just gain visibility and this is about shaping meaningful narratives, influencing policy, and inspiring real action. We believe in the power of storytelling, not just to market products, but to transform institutions, build trust, and uplift communities. .

What advice would you give someone starting out in communications or corporate affairs?

Be intentional. Do not just chase job titles, but rather focus on impact. Learn to align your messaging with business and national goals. Be professional, remain ethical, and keep learning. Invest in relationships, mentorship, and let results speak louder than ambition.

