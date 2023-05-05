‘Mentorship is key in determining our future’

How would you professionally introduce yourself?

I am the Women of Valor Foundation which works to help empower women and the youth economically through mentorship, executive coaching, business training and entrepreneurial motivational talks.

After acquiring a BA in Economics from Makerere University Kampala, I founded an events management and public relations firm in 2004, Jamboree et Rendezvous, which has worked on projects that fundraise, profile, raise and focus on empowering the communities economically to bring harmony, prosperity and the general well-being of the individuals in her community.

Women of Valor, another of my start-ups, was initially one of the events I conceptualised and organised for Jamboree et Rendezvous, which officially turned into a foundation on June 16, 2011. I am also one of the organisers of the Vital Voices Global Women’s mentoring walks both in Uganda and Tanzania.

What does it take to become a successful author?

Through my journey, I can boldly say it takes passion, grit and patience to become a successful author. If it is not writer’s block, then it is the editor or publisher giving you grief and frustration enough for you to want to quit. Then comes the naysayers who do not believe you have a right to write. You just need to know what you want and push till the book is out.

What or who has shaped your career journey?

The community issues around me have dictated the solutions to issues I address through my work. The needs around me pushed me daily to do something to help the plight of my people. Whatever is good for my community and I have the capacity to contribute to the solution, then for sure I will take up that project.

What value do you share with those you coach and what do you coach about?

I have well-designed curricula for all the trainings I give in different projects. I use biblical principles and precepts to empower folks with knowledge, especially the soft skills they require to excel in the market place.

What does Women of Valor do?

Women of Valor Foundation is a foundation that uses mentorship, executive coaching, business training and motivational talks to empower women and youth to find livelihood opportunities.

Who has been your biggest motivator?

God and my mother. They have been my drive, anchor and strength each time I was about to quit. Then as you can see in the book, my friends have also played a pivotal role in my daily motivation.

What is on your career wish list?

I would like to widen my global reach and do tours and trainings around the world to help as many people as I can.

What do you know now that you wish you knew in your 20s?

I wish I knew the power of mentorship and the role the people around us play in what we become in the future, then I would have been very deliberate.