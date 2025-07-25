‘Patience and empathy go a long way’

What sparked your interest in investment?

I worked in Kenya for about three years and witnessed what structured investments can do for an economy from infrastructure projects in roads and real estate to manufacturing, health, and hospitality. To be part of these impactful investment vehicles professionally, I knew I needed the right credentials. That prompted me to return home and study the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme so I could contribute meaningfully to the investment industry.

What were the pivotal moments that shaped your journey to becoming managing director?

You do not just wake up one day and become a managing director. The focus is never on the destination; it is on the journey. If you do your work diligently, regardless of your role, the market will recognise your impact and elevate you on merit. Along the way, support from family, friends, and colleagues plays a huge role. And I must say, it is God who binds it all together. His grace, not just our efforts, take us where we need to go.

From your earliest role in finance to now leading a top-tier investment group, what core values have remained constant?

Integrity. My mother always said, you can have many weaknesses, but let money not be one of them. People might forgive you for being late to a meeting, but they will not forget if you steal from them. The CFA code of ethics emphasises that it is not enough to do what is legally correct, we must do what is ethically right. Trust is central in our business because we are managing people’s life savings. For many clients, our returns are their retirement hope. That is a responsibility we do not take lightly.

What is the biggest leadership lesson you have learnt managing people, risk, and opportunity in a fast-changing investment landscape?

Be teachable. Always listen and seek to understand. Someone seeing a six from one side might be facing a nine from the other. Give people space to explain themselves and judge fairly. No one comes to work to do a bad job. As a leader, patience and empathy go a long way.

Being responsible for huge investments is no mean job. How do you manage that?

The huge investment assets reflect the trust that clients place in our brand. In 2018, few people knew what unit trusts were. Now, it is common knowledge. We are proud and humbled by this progress.

How do you define success for an investment group operating in an economy like Uganda’s?

Success is about keeping a promise to the customer and growing their number. But that requires continued investment in people, systems, and processes. The challenge for growing businesses is maintaining the same quality of service they had when they were small. That is what we strive for.

With markets shifting globally and regionally, what principles guide your investment strategy?

We are in an era where customers value efficiency and convenience over cost. Think of how mobile money, though more expensive than banks, dominates the market. So, we prioritise customer experience, innovation, and product diversity. We are also expanding into private wealth management and alternative investments to meet evolving client needs.

You were named CIS Manager of the Year. What do you think earned you that recognition, and what does it mean for your leadership going forward?

It largely comes down to the number of customers we serve and the assets under management. For me, this recognition means doubling down on investments in people, systems, and processes to maintain our customer experience as we grow.

How do accolades like these impact your approach to team culture, stakeholder engagement?

They show the team that their efforts are not in vain. Morale has gone up, and our clients are entrusting us with even more. Some even leave us in charge of their assets posthumously.

What’s the story you want Ugandans to hear about investing today?

Investing is not a rival to your business or profession, it is a partner. Use unit trusts as a safe space to park your profits, and withdraw when you need to reinvest. It is a revolving door of growth.

What is your vision and what legacy are you working to build?

We are a 180-year-old company aiming for the next 180. We want clients to trust us across all areas: unit trusts, pensions, alternative investments, and private wealth. Our legacy is to be a reliable partner that delivers on its promise.

If you had five minutes with a 25-year-old Ugandan starting their first job, what financial truth or habit would you urge them to adopt now?

Stay teachable. Learn from your mistakes and from others. Think of financial losses as tuition for a course in money management but do not forget to graduate. Dream big, start small, and always save before you spend, no matter how little.



