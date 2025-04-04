‘Start a business while you still have another source of income’

Wence Benda is a software engineering expert, Information systems consultant with 15 years of diverse experience and an entrepreneur who has carved out a successful career in the field of technology and engineering. He is the brain behind Wingersoft, a software which aims to provide technological solutions to daily business challenges.

Give us a brief story from where you started your first job to where you are now

My journey began in 2009 with my first job as a junior engineer at Bwindi Community Hospital. My job was to support and connect computers but knowing that I had started developing software at the university, I came up with the idea of digitising the hospital’s data entry.

This earned me a senior level at the institution when my supervisor was leaving the country for other engagements, something that refined my technical and leadership skills. However, in 2007, when and a group of friends realised a gap in the market for innovative software solutions, we decided to establish Wingersoft. Today, I lead this growing company that provides software solutions to more than 500 SMEs, businesses and individuals, helping them enhance efficiency and productivity. The road was not easy, but every challenge was a learning opportunity that shaped my career.

What inspired you to pursue a career in engineering?

In my village it was known that people who went for further studies returned different, so for me studying mattered. My siblings did Sciences and they were always praised and during my A level, courses such as medicine, law, and engineering were trending. In Senior Six, when career guidance coaches came through at school, they said one filed that was upcoming was Computer Science, so I picked interested and researched about it. I did not even know how to use a mouse and even though I loved medicine, I always ensured that I had a Plan B in case things did not go as expected. At campus, the cut-off points were so high, and I was offered Computer Science on government sponsorshipand I fell in love with software engineering. Planning helped me stay on course, but also adaptability was key.

What did you learn during your first job?

The advantage of starting early is that you gain practical experience. I also learnt the importance of teamwork, problem-solving under pressure, and continuous learning.

Tell us about your innovation, Wingersoft? What problem were you trying to solve when you came up with the idea?

Wingersoft was born out of a need to create efficient, affordable, and accessible software solutions for businesses and individuals. We saw a gap in digital transformation, where many organisations struggle to integrate technology into their operations. Our innovation provides customised software that simplifies business processes, improves efficiency, and reduces costs. One of our biggest achievements has been helping small businesses scale through digital automation. The software enhances data management, customer relations, and financial tracking, making businesses more productive. However, we have also faced challenges, such as funding, market penetration, and the fast-paced nature of technological advancements. Overcoming these hurdles required creativity, persistence, and collaboration. Many companies we have worked with have improved their productivity. Seeing our solutions make a tangible difference is incredibly rewarding. Among other projects, we establish e-learning platforms, generate online portals, design webs, develop real-time supply chains and have worked with various companies.

What in your view, have been the two or three most important things that have helped propel you to where you are now?

There were many times when things seemed impossible, but I kept pushing forward. Also, continuous learning is important. I always strive to update my knowledge and skills through research, courses, and networking with industry professionals. Also, some people undermine the importance of mentorship, but this has worked for me. I have had a chance to partner with Business Network International (BNI), and it is from here that I have met many CEOs sharing their experiences, promoting each others’ businesses, networking and this has made a difference in my journey. It is thus important to surround yourself with the right people as this is invaluable in shaping any career path.

Has there been a time you felt like giving up?

Absolutely. When Wingersoft was struggling to gain traction in its early days, growing our customer base was one of the toughest challenges. There were also financial constraints, and times when I questioned whether we were on the right path. Securing the first 50 customers felt like a dilemma, many potential clients were hesitant to trust the locally developed software. People would ask, ‘ Who else is using the software’ , and if you did not have a big-name to mention, they would dismiss it as unreliable. Fortunately, there were a few who took the risk with us, and their trust helped pave the way. Financially, there were times when the sales from Wingersoft barely covered the bills. I had to supplement from my other business just to keep things afloat. That is why I always advise aspiring entrepreneurs if possible, to start your business while you still have another source of income. It gives you the flexibility to sustain yourself during tough times. But even when you think you have found stability, unexpected challenges arise, such as Covid-19 or the recent termination of Usaid grants. Every obstacle tests your resilience. I have also learned from the stories of great investors who almost gave up but pushed through. One story that always sticks with me is about a man who was mining gold. He dug for over 7km and gave up only to later realise that he had been just metres away from striking gold. That lesson reminds me to keep going. Success is often just beyond the point where most people quit. So, I keep a positive mindset, remain hopeful, and trust that tomorrow will bring new opportunities. Faith and perseverance are what keep me moving forward.

What skills or qualities are important for one to succeed in the engineering field?

A great tech product without customers cannot sustain a business. I should have invested in marketing just as much as product development. When planning for software, you must also strategise how to market it, including the right models and supporting systems. One effective approach is developing an agency model alongside the software. This ensures that by the time you launch, you have a structured sales and marketing team in place. Word-of-mouth referrals also play a crucial role, when a satisfied client shares their positive experience, it brings in more customers. Beyond technical skills such as software development and graphic design, personal qualities matter just as much. Integrity, respect, and dependability build trust, and without these, even the best product can fail in the market. Marketing is not just about advertising, it is also about how you present yourself and your brand. As a team leader, how are you using your position to elevate other people? I believe in mentorship and training.

What advice would you give to businesses looking to adopt any form of technology?

Start with a clear objective such as understanding what problem you want technology to solve. Many businesses rush into digital transformation without fully grasping their needs, leading to wasted resources. Invest in training so that your employees can effectively use the new systems. Lastly, choose scalable solutions that will grow with your business, and always consider cybersecurity in your digital transformation journey. Technology should be a tool for progress, not just a trend to follow.

Lessons

If I were younger...

• I would concentrate my ventures within the town I live, for

better management.

• As a technical professional, I would avoid running a business in the same field as my career. It can be overwhelming when everything depends on your expertise alone.