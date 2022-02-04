‘That passion or hobby can become a fulfilling life career’ –Twinomujuni

Mercy Twinomujuni’s story is a tale of daring and blind faith that was recognised and rewarded. It is a powerful statement on how one can turn an interest into a fulfilling career.

The gutsy girl was in her first year of her Bachelor’s degree in French as a foreign Language at Kyambogo University when she bargained her way to a job that required a Master’s degree at the French embassy.

Twinomujuni, who is now the head of the Campus France at the French embassy, says consistency, determination and knowledge of French helped her get to where she is at the moment. The position, she says, landed her very first job at the embassy.

Where it started

When Twinomujuni took up French at Seroma Christian High School in her Senior One, she did not know it would lead to a fulfilling career years later.

“I had been exposed to the French language at home, whenever my parents’ friends visited they would chat in French and I would be left on the sidelines dying of curiosity. This was my chance to break into that inner circle and I grabbed it,” she says.

She studied the language until Senior Six but opted for a course in Real Estate Management at Makerere University Business School (MUBS). But still in love with the language, formed a French club. The club got the attention of the French embassy who started supporting it.

“They would send us native speakers from the embassy to come and talk to us, discuss and help us practise the language. I started getting good at it,” she said.

During her second year at MUBs, she joined Alliance Francaise for her B1 course and excelled at it. This gave her a chance into immerse herself in as many activities as she possibly could without neglecting her main course at MUBS. She volunteered at the School’s library (Alliance Francaise) where she got the opportunity to read as many books as she could and also participated in French events and shows among others.

“I did simple things such as handing out fliers, welcoming guests at events, taking care of children especially at Francophone events, among others,” Twinomujuni says.

While all she got through her volunteer work was transport allowance, the real money came through translation gigs that started coming her way where she would earn about $100 (Shs349, 992) per gig. Eventually in 2014, she made up her mind to pursue a career in the French language. “I had realised the direction I really wanted to take and started a Bachelors of Arts (French) at Kyambogo University as soon as I finished my other degree,” she says.

She says she found the course very exciting because on top of learning French as a subject, there are other course units such as drama, translation and teaching which equip the learner with so many skills that are useful in everyday life.

Luck comes knocking

Around October 2014 when her semester had just begun, the embassy was looking for a person to work in the visa office and they were looking for a person with a master’s degree. Although she did not have the master’s, Twinomujuni decided to apply for it.

“When I was asked in the interview why I applied for a job that required a master’s degree in the language, I answered that I had everything else in the job description,” she says.

She also assured the panel that although she did not have the Master’s degree yet, she had plans of doing it next. She also showed proof that she had contacted a few universities for a Master’s Degree. Considering her volunteer work at the embassy, her academic background in French and capability in French expression, she landed the job.

“I started working in the visa department, I later worked in the archives department and went back to the visa department,” she says.

By the end of 2017, Twinomujuni had finished her degree and gone for a master’s degree in French as a foreign language with entrepreneurship from the University of Artois in France in 2018, which she finished in 2020.

“I did most of it online since I was already working and travelled a lot. My job included different trips to France for different things,” she says.

Before the end of 2020, she was transferred to Campus France and became the head of the department.

“Campus France supports students who are going to study from France. We guide them and help them settle in, proofread their application forms, help them choose universities to set them for their future in France. We also have colleagues in France who offer counselling services for the ones already studying there, especially during the pandemic,” she says.

Advice

“If you are out there learning something that interests you, keep at it and become really good at it for it will bring you success in one way or another. For instance if you learn French, there are very many opportunities, not just in France but all over the world because it is an international language,” she says.

The opportunities include employment opportunities, entrepreneurship opportunities for translators, interpreters, study and travel opportunities among others. In case you are unable to afford fees, Twinomujuni says the government of France gives scholarships to students but one needs to have a high level of the French language to access them.

“Statistics show that most of the scholarships given by the Government of France are taken by other African regions and very few from East Africa, especially little or no representative Uganda. You just need to be aggressive when learning the language and become good at it to keep at par with the very competitive world,” she says.