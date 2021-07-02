A leader should be accountable and humble - Yogi Birigwa

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Transition: Yogi Birigwa has been in the aviation and tourism industries for more than 20 years. She has served as South African Airways regional manager for Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia, for a long time. Drawn to nature, Birigwa currently spends days by the shorelines of Lake Victoria where she runs a facility Nature’s Green Resort.

Yogi Birigwa’s illustrious career was founded on hard work, determination backed by education. Her first degree was in business administration and she underwent intense training in hotel management at the Alliance Hotels in South Coast, Mombasa.

Much as she had a degree, she used to clean nine rooms, do laundry, housekeeping, and wait tables, among others. It was in Mombasa that she met her husband, Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, got married, and moved to Uganda in 1994. Because she still had a young family she decided to open up a restaurant and a tours and travel agency instead of a full time job.

How did you make an entry into the airlines industry?

When I joined United Airlines as a general manager which I ran for five years. Between 2002 and 2004, I enrolled for a master’s degree in management at Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Then, there was an opportunity to become a consultant for the African Union (AU) in the travel and conference department. I was successful and I went to Addis Ababa in 2005 for a year to restructure the travelling and the conference department of the African Union.

It was a very challenging exercise but I did it successfully. I had started working for a United Nations agency which was good for my career development. While in Addis, South African Airways (SAA) advertised the job for country manager for Uganda. I applied but missed the interview because I had gone to Sudan for the African Summit. I apologised. The second time they contacted me, they came and met me in Addis. I was successful and I joined SAA where I worked until last year.

In the 15-year career journey, what is the biggest challenge you had to overcome?

In aviation the level of profit is very minimal and if you want to be successful, you have to really control the costs. As a leader, you have to be on top of things. By the time I joined SAA, they had had five country managers. When I first met the team, they told me ‘you are welcome, and good bye’.

I had to make sure that I worked towards staying long and building the confidence of the team.

Then, for five years, there were only three flights a week; Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And on Wednesday and Friday, we were flying via Kigali and then the flights were in the afternoon and clients would arrive in Johannesburg in the evening.

When I did research, I discovered that corporate people preferred to have morning flights. I had to convince my bosses to change flight times. In my first six months, we increased the flights to four a week and subsequently five in eight months and seven within a year which was a big achievement. I had a good working relationship with Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Ministry of Transport and Works and the ground handling. I was also able to start a wine festival in Kampala.

How do you harmonize your loyalty to Uganda, Ethiopia and South Africa?

I am Ethiopian but Uganda is home. I have travelled all over but as soon as I land here, I feel at home. This is my God given country. I serve on the board of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). Before, I served on the board of Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) for seven years. I relate with South Africa because of work.

What job ethics do you uphold as a person?

Accountability, integrity and humility. As a leader, I have to be accountable and humble. I look at all people as God’s creation. In aviation, whatever you do you have to be very professional.

What advice do you give people who want to follow your footsteps?

I have mentored many people and it is amazing. I have received calls from people I don’t know trying to ask whether I can help with aviation, career choices, asking how I did it. Some of them ask interesting questions, such as how I concentrate on my profession yet my husband is a politician.

A group of professional women invited me to speak to them. They were following me and said I look so vibrant like I always wake on the right side of my bed. I have shared with them the things I have learned along the way and I hope they have been helpful.

One of the things I tell people is having a very good team at home. If your home is not organised, it will spill into your work. I also always advise people to create priorities.

What do you do during your “me time”?

I do massages, read a book or enjoy the peace and quietness in the wilderness. I just go out there and keep quiet. Sometimes you need time alone for strategy. That time is very important.

Then also prayer. I am a prayerful person. There is nothing God cannot do. If you have issues, you need guidance, get on your knees and pray. I come from a very Christian family. I lived with nuns and went through missionary schools, including university.

Which destinations have you been to and would happily return?

Rio De Janeiro in Brazil and in Africa, I would happily return to Uganda again and again. There is so much to see in this country.

As a board member of Uganda Tourism Board, what plans do you have to help destination Uganda reach its tourism potential?

There has been an initiative to visit Uganda; hotels have been offering discounted rates. We need to share knowledge. Some people have the money but don’t know the importance of visiting Uganda. It is surprising to learn that so many people don’t know Mt. Rwenzori.

Which book did you last read?

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela is an amazing book and so inspiring. I enjoy reading biographies because of the inspiration they offer.