A teacher’s tale through the lockdown

Schools have been closed for close to two years. How did this government decision find you? Did you have other sources of income?

I was really unprepared for the initial total lockdown. Teaching is all I do for a living and luckily I had some savings set aside. My savings were my backup plan and I had to use them sparingly since I had no idea how long the lockdown would last.

How did the lockdown affect you? Did it bring any positive or negative changes in your life? Did you at any time regret taking on teaching as a profession?

It was a hard experience as I was financially strained. However, on the bright side I saw a possibility for virtual classes away from the traditional classroom, which limits teachers from concentrating on other ventures.

The lockdowns gave me an opportunity to think outside the box and stop depending only on my salary. However, regardless of the challenges I faced, I still appreciate my profession because it has given me everything I have and it has shaped my personality.

How exactly did you keep on with your career during lockdown and what were the challenges you faced?

My school heads resolved to create online classes for the students, which required parents to pay some fees. This did not treat them well as we received negative feedback. Some parents were also going through financial hurdles and unable to pay the fees. However, we continuously encouraged parents to pay in instalments and discussed with them the benefits of student involvement in school learning while at home. This indeed yielded some good results as students were able to keep away from being idle.

What do you love most about your profession?

Being a teacher has taught me patience and to be less judgemental. It involves grooming young people, which I enjoy doing every day as I add value to the world. I am able to understand students better through my close interaction with them and notice their strengths and weaknesses, hence giving me room to guide them accordingly.

How best do you think schools should handle such distractions in the future in case of any other pandemics?

Professionals should prioritise virtual classes as it has proven to beat all odds and given learners an opportunity to access educational materials and yet is considerate of safety measures of social distancing. I also advise school proprietors to encourage group savings among staff members and in this way provide small loans to teachers at a low interest rate to create development.

What is your career objective as a teacher and where do you see yourself in the next five years?

To build a long time career as a teacher in a position that offers opportunity for career growth. In the near future, I envision myself having a high ranking placement that allows me to influence development of the country, specifically the education sector.

How has the teaching profession shaped your personality?

I has given me transcendence, wisdom and knowledge. Throughout the years, it is undoubtedly true that I have acquired a lot of knowledge about my subjects and the education sector at large, which was not the case as a fresh graduate. Being knowledgeable at all times is the ultimate power my profession has to offer.

Some teachers ventured into other money-making opportunities/businesses during the pandemic. Can the two be balanced?