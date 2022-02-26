A teacher’s tale through the lockdown

Christine Kauma is a teacher at Seeta High School

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

Teaching. Christine Kauma is a teacher at Seeta High School. The pandemic took a great toll on her career as she was unprepared for the adversities that came along with the wake of Covid-19. She shares how she managed to overcome all the struggles that kicked many other professionals out of the teaching sector.

Schools have been closed for close to two years. How did this government decision find you? Did you have other sources of income?

