Africa Youth Employment Clock launched to address urgent job needs amid rising youth population

World Data Lab (WDL), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock in Nigeria on November 7, 2024. This innovative digital tool arrives at a crucial time, as Africa’s youth population is projected to grow by nearly 100 million between 2023 and 2030, the largest surge the continent has ever experienced. The Africa Youth Employment Clock aims to drive impactful change across African labor markets by providing a clear view of real-time employment data and forecasting future trends up to 2030.

The Employment Clock is a first-of-its-kind platform that models and visualizes labor market data, tracking key variables such as employment status, age, gender, and sector. This robust tool uses data from sources like national statistics offices, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) to support policymakers, youth leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders with a comprehensive, peer-reviewed, and comparable dataset. It is freely accessible at www.africayouthjobs.io, with country-level data available for all 54 African nations, and sub-national data initially available for Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Rwanda. Plans are underway to expand the tool to Uganda and Senegal, both of which have Mastercard Foundation country-based programs.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing youth employment needs, Adrian Bukenya, Uganda Country Director for the Mastercard Foundation, underscored that "The launch of the Africa Youth Employment Clock in Uganda marks a critical moment for tackling the pressing employment needs of Uganda’s growing youth population. With one of Africa’s fastest-expanding young populations, Uganda urgently requires actionable, real-time data to inform decisions that create meaningful and sustainable job opportunities. The Africa Youth Employment Clock is a powerful tool that will empower leaders, businesses, and young Ugandans themselves to shape a future filled with dignified work. Through our partnership with World Data Lab, we are committed to unlocking the full potential of Uganda’s young workforce and fostering long-term prosperity,” Bukenya said.

A vision for transformative impact on youth employment across Africa

The Africa Youth Employment Clock stands out as a revolutionary step in using technology to address the continent’s unemployment challenges. Wolfgang Fengler, CEO and Co-Founder of World Data Lab, emphasized the tool’s role in catalyzing change across African labor markets. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Africa Youth Employment Clock at a time when Africa’s youth are in urgent need of accessible pathways to fulfilling careers. By providing real-time labor market insights, our aim is to support data-driven decisions that uplift young people across the continent. Our collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation ensures that this tool will not only provide visibility but inspire strategies that lead to job creation, economic growth, and empowerment for Africa’s youth,” Fengler stated.

How the Africa Youth Employment Clock will empower stakeholders

The Employment Clock offers an invaluable resource for policymakers, educators, and organizations dedicated to employment and economic development. By tracking labor trends, it enables data-informed programs that align educational curricula with market demands, thereby improving job readiness among young people. Furthermore, it highlights industries with high growth potential, allowing governments and private sector leaders to channel investments and develop job creation initiatives that meet the dynamic needs of Africa’s labor market.

As more African countries gain access to localized data through the Clock, the potential for strategic, coordinated responses to employment challenges will grow. The digital platform, accessible to anyone with internet, provides data that is crucial for understanding labor shifts and adapting to emerging sectors.

The road ahead: A data-driven future for African youth

The Africa Youth Employment Clock not only addresses immediate employment gaps but also sets the stage for a resilient, future-ready workforce. As sub-national data for additional countries, including Uganda and Senegal, becomes available, the Clock will help build a continent-wide narrative that underscores youth empowerment, economic inclusivity, and sustainable growth. With this launch, World Data Lab and the Mastercard Foundation are laying the groundwork for a data-driven approach that envisions a brighter, opportunity-rich future for Africa’s young people.

The Africa Youth Employment Clock is set to redefine the way Africa approaches youth employment—empowering decision-makers to craft informed, impactful solutions that meet the continent’s changing workforce demands.