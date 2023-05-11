Alenyo: A pillar for aspiring surgeons

What was the journey like to get to where you are?

I started medical school in 1991 and graduated in 1997 at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

I did my internship at Kagando Hospital where I met a British surgeon, who together with Dr Andrew Hodges and Dr Owori Nelson diverted my mind from becoming a paediatrician. It was during this time that I saw plastic surgery being done and the transformation it did to patients left a mark on my heart.

In 1999 l joined the Master’s programme in general surgery at Makerere University and at the same time, Dr Hodges went back to do plastic surgery in England. When l completed my Master’s, he invited me to visit a plastic surgery centre in England.

When COSECSA started a fellowship training centre in Uganda, l joined and later became the first female plastic surgeon in the region.

Do you consider yourself a role model for girls in Uganda who are dreaming of becoming surgeons?

I do not know if they see me as a role model but l do visit schools to talk about the importance of going to school. l am a member of Jonam Women Association where we mentor and sponsor bright and disadvantaged girls through school and encourage them by selling our achievements and professions.

Being a director for the plastic surgery training centre, l keep encouraging females to apply and support them to get scholarships. So far l have trained one girl and two others in training.

I pay fees for some girls and hope they will become doctors as per their dreams. With the intern and SHO saga and not paying them, it will be a challenge attracting young people to Medicine and even get them to do super specialisation after many years of study. If one is scared of getting a job, they will not want to do it.

What barriers do you think women in Uganda face when they think about a career in medicine?

A lot still need to be done to keep girls at school; the long training time scares away some, as well as funding which many lack.

Trying to have families in between makes it so hard so they have to work extra hard to achieve the dream. Some partners suppress the desire for girls to upgrade or even want to decide what they should study or specialise in.

What are your aspirations for the future?

I hope to establish a training hub for plastic surgery in the region. I also hope to get a PhD by research as soon as possible, starting a clinical use of stem cells in surgery first study of this sort in Africa, if all goes well, it will be my basis of PhD research.

I want to scale up the practice of plastic surgery within the country.

I hope to establish a modern cosmetic surgery centre in Uganda where l can continue to practice.

Where does Uganda stand in line with safe surgery and what do you think can be done better in that line of healthcare?

In Uganda we are on the right track in terms of training and expanding our capacity on all fronts. Surgery does not sit alone; its safety is dependent on all other disciplines. Our challenge now is many are training or are trained but not being recruited to fill the gaps.

The private sector takes many but they are within the major cities and towns’ regional hospitals still with less number of important key specialists to offer safe surgery.

The young doctors are recruited along with seniors for them to learn and gradually take over. This is not happening smoothly, which keeps taking us back to ground level. The bottomline is more funding to the health sector.

How has your service in different facilities been instrumental in building your career through training?

Kiruddu National Referral Hospital opened in 2015 when Mulago hospital was being renovated. At Kiruddu we have the largest space ever to accommodate our ever increasing number of patients for burns, road accidents, birth defects, surgical complications and diabetic foot. This has given us the opportunity to have enough patients to be able to train and transfer skills.

What are some of the virtues you front to deliver safe surgical services?

A surgeon must have proper pride or self-respect, compassion and wisdom.





What are some of your most shining successes on the job?

Establishing the training centre that is helping to establish plastic surgery in neighbouring countries. Certified public accountants giving me a humanitarian award in 2022 for my work on children. Feeling proud of my trainees in Ghana, DRC, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

What challenges have you encountered over the years?

Hectic work and little time for other activities coupled with a severe lack of human resources makes this worse. The need is plenty, however much you overwork, it is a drop in the ocean. High number of trainees but few trainers.

Achievements

• I have won a number of awards. I got the Best • Fellowship award after my exams.

• I have had international scholar awards to increase my knowledge and practice of plastic surgery (breast and cleft surgery).

• I have received recognition for my work by Smile Train International in 2016,

• Partnership award 2019 International Scholar Award by Association of Breast Surgery UK.

• International scholarship award by American plastic Surgery Foundation.