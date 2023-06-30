Always focus on developing your leadership skills

How has been your journey like to what your career is now?

In 2002, I came to the US, I was only two years old when my family moved here. I attended Whetstone Elementary School, Montgomery Village in 2006. In third grade, I wrote a play titled ‘The Boy and his Underwear’, which was selected for the US National Writing Competition for Elementary Schools. My play came third in the competition, and I received an award for it.

In 2010, we relocated to Ethiopia where I enrolled in the International Community School of Addis Ababa. I later joined Watkins Mill High School, where I graduated with an International Baccalaureate Diploma. This is where my passion for an engineering career blossomed.

I was admitted to the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park. Since joining UMD, in addition to my studies, I became actively involved in their National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter. NSBE aims to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community. I had my internship at Balfour Beatty US construction company and graduated recently with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and relocated to Texas to start my employment.

My success has relied chiefly on my diligence and desire to continue progressing academically and professionally through. Without my diligence with my studies, I would not be in the position I am now, so I am extremely grateful for the opportunities presented to me.

What are some of the best career decisions you made while at course?

One of my best career decisions is taking up a leadership position early in college. In doing so, I equipped myself with people skills. Also taking up internships positioned me to be able to start on a job offer before my final year of school.

How are you settling in at your new job and how do you intend to make the best of the new appointment?

I am currently working at Bechtel, a global engineering, procurement, and construction leader. Part of my training includes understanding my job description and company profile. I intend to make everyday a learning experience and accomplish tasks beyond my scope inorder to grow.

What is your hope for the engineering society and future plans for your career?

As a former chapter president, I have passed on the mantle to another.I hope he will continue to grow our membership and receive national awards, probably more than we have done in the past. I envision becoming a Project Manager running projects worth $100 Million projects. I expect to advance in my studies and management skills.

What challenges have you encountered so far?

The only challenge is my uncertainty in figuring out which path will best lead me to my desired career field.

Who inspires you to do more in your career?

My biggest inspiration has always been my father, who has always encouraged me in my studies. I also admire his work ethics. His willingness and academic achievements have motivated me.

Tell us about the awards and how they shaped your career as an engineering professional.

Most of the awards I have received pertain to my leadership, an essential skill engineers must possess. During my final year, I received the Center for Minorities in Science and Engineering Leadership Award, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Pre Professional Chapter of the Year.

I have always focused on developing my leadership skills. Receiving these awards demonstrates my ability to manage others towards a common goal.

How was your experience as a chapter president at NSBE ? How did it groom you and what are some of the changes you made?

When I became president of NSBE, I implemented several changes to reconstruct the organization post Covid-19. I reworked our sponsorship package increasing funds towards the chapter.

I also worked tirelessly to increase our membership numbers which tripled in just one year. Not only did our numbers increase, but our relationship with our membership grew stronger. I took 30 students to Kansas City to attend a NSBE conference where more than half walked away with either an internship or job offer from companies such as Boeing, UPS, Amazon and General Electric (GE).

Titbits...

While attending the University of Maryland David Epaku Okello held leadership positions, won various awards and

was hired for multiple internships.

Hewas on the geotechnical and structural track, which put him in classes such as soil mechanics and systems engineering. These classes required him to complete projects. One such project was to create a steel rocking beam to withstand 4,000 pounds of lateral force. Another project I had was using Microstation to create a site plan for a newly built house, which ties into all existing electrical, water and sewage systems.